Who is Dan + Shay? Pop Duo announced as coaches of The Voice 2024

The Voice, NBC’s musical competition, is slated to return this year and next with seasons 24 and 25. While fans are already excited about the upcoming season, the network has also been releasing information for the season scheduled for 2024. Earlier this week, they took to social media to announce that season 25 will feature a double-red chair.

A few days later, they revealed the coaching lineup for 2024, which stated that Dan + Shay, the Pop duo, would be filling the spot. The duo is a three-time Grammy winner and has been a part of the music industry since 2013.

The Voice 2024 coaches started their career in 2013

The Voice season 25, which will air sometime in 2024, will feature new coaches and contestants as they team up to win the NBC singing competition. The season will feature double red chairs, which will be occupied by the musical pop duo Dan + Shay.

This will not be the first time the duo will be on The Voice. In season 15, they took to the stage to perform Speechless alongside Chevel Shepherd and also appeared on the show as advisors for Blake Shelton during season 20.

About the duo, former coach Blake said:

"They gotta be on the show. I mean those kids! I’ve been watching their careers – they toured with me when they had their first single out for about a year. Listen for this lineup. It was Neal McCoy, Dan + Shay, The Band Perry, and me. And it was an interesting combination of people man. We had a blast out there."

Blake further spoke about the duo while speaking with Stage Right and said they’re both great guys. He added that Shay is one of the funniest humans he’s ever been around in his life. He continued, saying that it’s no wonder that they went on to be as famous as they are.

The Voice’s upcoming coaches started their musical career in 2013, during which they have gotten over 10 billion global streams, 46 RIAA certifications, and nine No. 1 singles on country radio.

Their NBC bio reads:

"In 2021, they became the first artists to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three times consecutively since the category's inception. Their Platinum-certified third album included smash hits “Tequila,” “Speechless,” and #1 country song “All to Myself."

While they’re widely known as Dan + Shay, Shay Mooney’s real name is James, his middle name is Shay, and Dan’s full name is Dan Symers. The two first met at a house party at Dan’s house in 2012. While in conversation with Taste of County, Mooney stated that when he reached Dan’s house, he noticed a tent in the middle of the living room. Dan explained that he had set up the tent to stay warm because he couldn’t afford to pay rent.

Dan, Shay, and some other people sat in the tent all night and sang together, and it was after that party that the duo began writing songs together.

While on The Voice 2024, they will be joined by Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend as coaches. Stay tuned for more updates about the NBA show.

