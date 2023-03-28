"Chance, you genius": The Voice fans in awe of Chance The Rapper's arrangement of Adele's 'Someone Like You'

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the first round of the battles. Two contestants from each coach's team performed one song together and hoped to impress the coaches. The team coach then had to decide who to advance forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Manasseh Samone and Sorelle from Chance The Rapper's team battled it out and delivered a flawless performance. The coach decided to make his own arrangements and have them sing Adele's Someone Like You. He guided them throughout the process, which resulted in a remarkable battle.

Fans loved Chance The Rapper's arrangement of the song. They complimented the coach and were awed by his talent. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over the past two decades and has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have witnessed many contestants become well established artists with a huge fan base. Season 21 of the competition is no different. The singers delivered their talent in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Chance The Rapper prepares Manasseh and Sorelle for their battle on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the first round of battles. Throughout the episode, the coaches witnessed great performances, while also sadly sending a few singers home. Viewers witnessed numerous steals and were happy with the coaches' decisions.

The final battle of the episode was between Manasseh Samone and sister trio Sorelle. The duo loved being on Team Chance and were excited to work with him. The sisters revealed that the reason they chose the coach was because he proved he could help them with their harmonies.

Manasseh was grateful to work with The Voice coach and noted that he was a "God-given talent." Chance began his training by getting a pulse on how the duo were feeling. The contestant reflected on her blind audition and recalled being relieved after the coach was the only one who turned his chair and that too, by the end of her performance.

Sorelle called Chance the "jack of all trades." Explaining the reason behind the song choice, the coach said:

"I gave this song because I know Manasseh can sing big. I also feel like Sorelle is perfect because they can switch back and forth between unison and harmonies to elevate the song. I played it to both of their vocal strengths."

The Voice coach also revealed that both the contestants harmonies lead to gospel music, which is why he paired them for the battle. Throughout the training, Chance kept giving his feedback. He also switched up the arrangement to have Sorelle sing a bit of acapella and have Manasseh build it up from there.

The intense training resulted in a wonderful performance in the battle rounds. The duo earned a standing ovation from all the coaches. They even complimented Chance's arrangement. Although it was a tough decision, he picked Sorelle to move forward.

However, The Voice coach pressed his only Playoff Pass for Manasseh, moving both contestants to the next round of the competition. He felt that the singer was meant to compete and could go very far on the show.

Fans compliment Chance The Rapper's arrangement on The Voice

Fans took to social media to compliment Chance on his arrangement of the Adele song. Check out what they have to say.

UrPsyDoc @UrPsyDoc That arrangement of Adel's song was amazing #TheVoice That arrangement of Adel's song was amazing #TheVoice

Johnetta Little @prettyeyes417 @chancetherapper what you did to that Adele song , you made it a 4 part harmony. Fabulous! #TheVoice Chance you are absolutely amazingwhat you did to that Adele song , you made it a 4 part harmony. Fabulous! @chancetherapper #TheVoice Chance you are absolutely amazing 👏 what you did to that Adele song , you made it a 4 part harmony. Fabulous!

Academy of Voice @academyofvoice And the judges are right about the arrangement. The arrangement was SO well done. This might be my favorite song ever on The Voice. And with Adele just wrapping up all her weekends just yesterday, this was such an appropriate trending song. And the judges are right about the arrangement. The arrangement was SO well done. This might be my favorite song ever on The Voice. And with Adele just wrapping up all her weekends just yesterday, this was such an appropriate trending song.

Some fans even proceeded to call him a "genius" for his talent at making the arrangement so different from the original.

Season 23 of The Voice is getting interesting with each passing episode. AS the installment progresses, the singers will have to go through even tougher challenges that will test their singing skills. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

