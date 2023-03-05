Who are the members of Sorelle? Meet The Voice 23 contestant group ahead of season premiere

Many singers will compete on The Voice season 23 in front of coaches Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. The season will premiere on Monday, March 6, and the winner will win a $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract.

The Sorelle group has three members. They are the Heichel sisters from Ohio, who are:

Madi (22 years old) Ana (20 years old) Bella (15 years old)

The Voice season 23 contestant group has 3.2 million followers on TikTok

The Sorelle group was last seen on the Nickelodeon show America’s Most Musical Family, which aired in 2019. The three sisters were able to reach the semi-finals of the competition and performed on Backstreet Boys’ Everybody. Their songs have a “soft and smooth poppy style” with heavy 90s and 2000s influence.

The Sorelle group is also very famous on social media as they have more than 3.2 million followers on TikTok and 62.5K followers on Instagram. They also have a popular YouTube channel, where the sisters do different challenges and Q and A sessions. On the official website, the sisters have written:

"We stepped into social media stardom when we filmed a cover of “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor, and it got the attention of none other than Meghan herself. Meghan’s “like” and repost made us go viral."

They will now be seen on The Voice season 23.

Meet the Heichel sisters about to appear on The Voice

Madi Heichel

Madi is a social media influencer who says that music helps her reach a “happier state of mind.”She started singing in the car while riding around the town. Her parents recognized her natural ability to “entertain a room” when Madi was young. In an interview, Madi shared:

"I started dance classes at age 3 and started taking professional vocal lessons and acting classes at age 8. Soon after, I started being cast in leading roles in musical theatre productions and winning state and national pageant titles and singing competitions."

Her first break was at the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game, where she got to sing the national anthem with her singers.

Ana Heichel

Ana is the middle sister of the three members and was diagnosed with ADHD/ADD, high anxiety, and a speech impediment at the tender age of 8. She started performing music to calm her body, emotions, and brain. Ana said on the official website:

"While my brain wants music, my soul needs it."

She studied tap, jazz, and ballet for ten years before beginning acting classes and vocal training at just seven years old. Kara DioGuardi, who Ana first met when she was 12, now serves as her mentor. Ana followed Kara's advice and created a following on the Vine app. She represents Bears For Humanity as the National Bear Ambassador.

Bella Heichel

Bella grew up watching her sisters perform in musicals and pageants, sitting in their vocals and acting training sessions. She has wished to perform with her sisters for a long time. Her first performance with Ana and Madi as a group was shooting Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family. Bella said on the official website:

"My goal is to inspire other children and to show them that I am proof that with hard work and dedication anything is possible."

Her favorite kid-focused designer is Michael Kors.

Tune into NBC every Monday and Tuesday to watch fresh episodes of The Voice season 23 at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the Sorelle group perform on Monday, March 6, to see if the sisters can impress The Voice coaches.

