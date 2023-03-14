Why does Chance the Rapper wear a 3 on his hat? Symbolism and all about his family

Chance the Rapper recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the highlight of his appearance was that he was accompanied by his daughters.

The artist shared a picture on his Instagram where his daughters were sitting on his lap and the trio seemed to be enjoying themselves with Jimmy Fallon. The caption stated:

"Beating uncle Jimmy in Tic-Tac-Toe between breaks."

Chance is currently popular as a coach on the 23rd season of The Voice. Addressing the artists of the season, Chance spoke to NBC Insider, stating that there are various genres and styles and that his team has the best voices which can be categorized into different spaces. He added:

"They all, I think, could possibly win the whole show."

Chance the Rapper has always loved wearing hats

Chance the Rapper has been always spotted wearing a hat with the number 3 (Image via Nathan Congleton/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper, who is popular for his work as a rapper and singer, has always been spotted wearing a hat with the number 3. While people have gotten used to seeing it, his fans have always tried to find out the reason behind the same.

While speaking to GQ in 2017, Chance said that he had a habit of wearing hats ever since he was in high school but they were always taken away. He added:

"It was an excessive amount. Like, so often that at the end of each school year, there would be a box of all the confiscated caps. After they gave back a few caps to other kids, they would just give me the box because the rest were all my hats. So I think, in one part, it's a rebellion."

Speaking about the number 3 on his hats, Chance said that the number represents his family, which consists of three members. He stated:

"I've rationalized it to myself that it stands for the third mixtape, the holy trinity, and the three-pronged family of myself, my daughter, and my girl."

Chance is currently married to Kisten Corley. The duo tied the knot in 2019 after becoming parents of a daughter, Kensli, in 2015. They welcomed another daughter, Marli, in September 2019.

Chance the Rapper's upcoming album

Chance the Rapper's next album is titled Star Line Gallery and is scheduled for release in 2023, although a specific date has not been disclosed. The album will feature 16 singles.

In an interview with Today earlier this month, Chance said that the plans for the new album started when he traveled to Ghana in 2022 and met some of the best visual artists. He said that he was able to connect with some of the best artists in Jamaica. He added:

"I think typically, as recording artists, we like make a bunch of songs, like 12 to 16 songs, and we find one artist to collaborate with to make a piece that represents the whole album, and with this it gives me a better opportunity to give each song their own identity, but also be inspired by the artists from the inception of the idea."

Chance's debut album, The Big Day, was released in 2019 and reached the second spot on the US Billboard 200.

