What did Hyejeong Shin do? 29-year old Brunswick High School drama explained

New Jersey-based Hyejeong Shin, 29, was recently arrested for joining a high school by providing false details about herself. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, Shin used a fake birth certificate to take admission.

The accusations against Shin include providing fake government documents to verify identity or age. As the students learned about the incident, they voiced their opinions. One recounted how Shin was acting like a freshman even though she didn't look like one.

The rest of the students reported that she was in the school for four days, and she messaged a few of them, asking them to go out with her. A student mentioned that Hyejeong Shin asked some girls to meet on Commercial Avenue, but they did not show up.

Sam -- Korean-American Seminary Student @seminary2018 She is Korean. Why am I not surprised? - Police: 29-year-old woman faces charges for posing as teen at New Brunswick HS. Hyejeong Shin was arrested last week. District officials say she filed false documents to enroll as a student. Unclear why Shin wanted to enroll #mentalhealth She is Korean. Why am I not surprised? - Police: 29-year-old woman faces charges for posing as teen at New Brunswick HS. Hyejeong Shin was arrested last week. District officials say she filed false documents to enroll as a student. Unclear why Shin wanted to enroll #mentalhealth

Following the incident, the school superintendent stated that new rules would be implemented in the admissions process to ensure that such incidents did not occur again. New Jersey statutes mention that schools must "enroll unaccompanied children, even in the absence of records normally required for enrollment."

Although Shin has been arrested, details about where she has been booked have not been revealed so far.

Hyejeong Shin used a fake birth certificate to attend high school classes

Hyejeong Shin enrolled at New Brunswick High School (Image via WhitSich/Twitter)

Hyejeong Shin enrolled at New Brunswick High School, but it did not take long for the school authorities to find out the truth. Aubrey Johnson, the school's superintendent, revealed information about Shin during a board meeting on Tuesday, January 24.

Although she succeeded in enrolling at the school, the counselors were more interested in finding her real identity. Johnson immediately asked the students to avoid talking to her and following her arrest, the superintendent said,

"This is an unfortunate event. Communication has been provided to the parents of individuals that the young lady may have come into contact with and communication was also provided to all high school parents today."

According to Johnson's statement, school staff members discovered her true identity and immediately notified authorities. He mentioned,

"The wellbeing of our students, staff, and community are of utmost importance to us, and we will continue working with the police department and our other partners in addressing this matter."

During the recent board meeting, the students also reacted to the incident, saying that they felt unsafe and that the authorities refused to show any concern for them. In an interview with News 12 New Jersey, a parent named Yaritza Arroyo questioned Hyejeong Shin's reason for attending high school at the age of 29. The parent stated,

"It happened last week and that's concerning. As parents, we are the last ones to know what's going on, and we should be the first ones. Our children are in school and we send them there hoping and praying that they are safe – and they aren't."

A student stated that when he inquired about Hyejeong Shin's age, she looked at him strangely, and he realized something was wrong.

Hyejeong Shin has been charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age.

Poll : 0 votes