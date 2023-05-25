Top 5 Blake Shelton moments on The Voice

Blake Shelton, the renowned country music sensation, has left an indelible mark on the popular singing competition, The Voice, during his remarkable 23-season run. His presence in the show has been nothing short of remarkable - from heartwarming gestures to playful feuds, Blake is leaving behind an enduring legacy on the show.

After 23 seasons on The Voice, Shelton is now leaving the popular show, marking the end of an era. In an emotional tweet, he spoke about his experience, writing:

"Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories."

Blake Shelton @blakeshelton Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/scriyGN8Re

In light of Shelton's departure, we take a look at some of his most iconic moments on The Voice.

Top 5 unforgettable moments that Blake Shelton gave us on The Voice

1) Gwen Stefani shares a seat with Blake Shelton

The chemistry between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani is truly one for the ages. An unforgettable moment on The Voice occurred when Gwen sat perched on Blake's lap during a live airing of the show on December 5, 2022, during its 22nd season.

As Blake affectionately referred to Gwen as his "wifey," the internet erupted with excitement. This heartfelt moment highlighted their deep connection and the unbreakable bond they share. In Blake's own words:

"I love working with my wife because it means I never have to be away from her."

2) Adam Levine takes his feud with Blake to the next level

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton (Image via Trae Patton/NBC/Getty)

Blake Shelton's entertaining rivalry with fellow coach Adam Levine was always a highlight of The Voice. While the two engaged in playful banter throughout 16 seasons - Levine left in season 16 - Adam took revenge on a whole new level by pulling off an epic prank.

In a move that left everyone in stitches, Levine covered Blake's cherished truck with an enormous pile of manure. This hilarious moment showcased their camaraderie and the lighthearted spirit that made The Voice so enjoyable.

3) The battle between Jessie Lawrence and Rose Short

Jessie Lawrence and Rose Short (Image via NBC)

Aside from the antics, Blake Shelton's true dedication to his contestants shone through on The Voice.

During season 17, Jessie Lawrence and Rose Short delivered a mesmerizing performance during the Battle Rounds. The judges were torn over whom to eliminate, prompting Blake to step in and save Lawrence from elimination.

This emotional act of support left everyone in awe and brought tears to many eyes. It showcased Blake's ability to nurture talent and his commitment to helping his artists succeed.

4) Kelly Clarkson ignites a sibling rivalry on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton (Image via NBC)

The dynamic between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice was filled with playful teasing and good-natured rivalry. In 2018, on season 15 of The Voice, Blake attempted to use his previous wins to influence a contestant, only to be interrupted by Kelly, reminding him of her own victory the previous year.

This humorous exchange led to a bet between the two coaches. When Kelly emerged victorious, Blake graciously referred to her as "queen" the following year. Their friendly banter brought an extra layer of fun and camaraderie to the show.

5) Blake wins The Voice three seasons in a row

Danielle Bradbery and Blake Shelton (Image via NBC)

Shelton's winning streak on The Voice is unmatched. With a total of seven victories - more than any other coach - Blake's triumphs include an impressive streak of three consecutive wins.

In season 2, he guided Jermaine Paul to victory, followed by Cassadee Pope in season 3 and Danielle Bradbery in season 4. This remarkable achievement solidifies Blake's coaching prowess and highlights his ability to nurture talent and consistently deliver winning performances.

The Voice season 23 finale aired on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes