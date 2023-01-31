Adam Levine new baby: Singer reportedly welcomes baby no. 3 with Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo recently became the parents of a third child. The couple are already parents to two daughters.

A source for People stated that the two were putting more emphasis on spending time with each other before the birth of their new child. The source also mentioned that Adam was taking care of his family as much as he could and that he was feeling embarrassed and remorseful following his cheating scandal last year.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's journey to welcome their third baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been planning to expand their family for a long time. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Prinsloo said,

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it."

Prinsloo continued by saying that she and Levine wish to have a big family, but everything is dependent on their fate. She added that following the COVID-19 pandemic, she saw her daughters and realized that there was nothing wrong with having a few more.

In September 2022, Behati revealed that she was ready to welcome her third baby and has been frequently sharing pictures of her baby bump on social media.

Levine and Prinsloo started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in July 2014. Their first daughter, Dusty, was born in September 2016, followed by their second daughter, Gio Grace, in February 2018.

Adam Levine's cheating scandal

Adam Levine was accused of having an affair with a TikTok star (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There were allegations of cheating against Levine in September 2022, after rumors of him having an affair with Instagram model Summer Stroh went viral on social media. Stroh disclosed the same in a video shared on TikTok, where she said,

"I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model. Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So I am sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life."

Stroh said that she and Levine had an affair for a year and that Levine reportedly exploited and manipulated her when she was young and naïve. She also claimed that the Maroon 5 frontman reportedly wanted to name his child with his wife after Stroh, and he said the same in a text.

The Instagram model mentioned that she was not ready to speak to anyone about the affair because a lot of negativity had been spread about social media influencers in the last few years. Speaking about why she suddenly decided to reveal everything, she stated,

"I recklessly sent some screenshots to a few friends I thought I could trust. One of them attempted to sell it to the tabloid-so here I am."

The singer addressed the controversy in a statement shared on Instagram, and said that he used "poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner." He added that he "did not have an affair, nevertheless," and claimed that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Levine is mostly known as the vocalist and guitarist of Maroon 5 and has been the recipient of three Grammy Awards.

