How do you get bacterial meningitis? Cause explored as guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78

Well-known guitarist and member of the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck recently passed away on January 10 due to bacterial meningitis at the age of 78. The news was disclosed on his social media pages along with a picture and a caption stating:

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Music composer Hans Zimmer also expressed his grief by writing that he played with Beck once in an empty garage. He added that the world had lost a musical genius and that Beck was a great and special man.

Musician Randy Bachman also paid tribute to Beck by stating that he managed to impress everyone with his music since the 60s. He continued:

“Literally one of the best in the world and an incredible inspiration to so many guitarists including myself. Sending peace to his family and friends. As always, his music will live on forever. Other worlds to play in. #RIP #JeffBeck #Guitarist #legend.”

Further details on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Bacterial meningitis causes swelling in brain tissues

Meningitis refers to an infection of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord and is caused by a bacterial, fungal, or viral infection.

Bacterial meningitis causes swelling in the brain tissues, and can also lead to paralysis and stroke. The bacteria that cause this disease are commonly found in the environment and also in the nose and respiratory system. But an individual can contract the disease even with a head injury or infection and if their immune system is weakened.

The most common symptoms of the disease include high fever, headaches, and an inability to lower the chin to chest from stiffness in the neck. Children and older adults can suffer from confusion, irritability, drowsiness, seizures, and strokes. It can lead to vomiting and loss of appetite in children.

The problem can be prevented by visiting a doctor in case someone comes in contact with an individual who is affected by the disease. The problem can be treated with antibiotics like a general intravenous antibiotic with a corticosteroid that can decrease inflammation.

Jeff Beck gained recognition for his work with the Yardbirds

Jeff Beck has performed with several bands (Image via R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Born on June 24, 1944, Jeff Beck was initially a member of the Nightshift and he also played with the Rumbles. He joined the Yardbirds in 1965, after which the band delivered several hits.

After recovering from his health issues in 1970, he formed a band with Cozy Powell and they recorded various songs at Motown’s Studio A in Hitsville, U.S.A. They were joined by new members in 1971 and the band was named The Jeff Beck Group.

The band’s albums managed to receive a positive response from the audience and they also played at several events. From the 80s onwards, Beck started performing more on live shows and collaborated with artists like Jon Bon Jovi from the 90s.

Beck pursued his solo career with albums like Truth, Beck-Ola, Rough and Ready, Blow by Blow, Who Else!, You Had It Coming, Emotion & Commotion, Loud Hailer, and more. He was also part of albums like Beck, Bogert & Appice, Frankie’s House, Crazy Legs, and more.

Jeff was the recipient of eight Grammy Awards in the categories of Best Pop Instrumental Performance, Best Pop Instrumental Performance, Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

