"We know your heart girl": Kelly Clarkson toxic show drama controversy explored as fans extend support

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Kelly Clarkson responded to allegations of having a "toxic work environment" for employees on The Kelly Clarkson Show. On Friday, Rolling Stone published a report that detailed complaints from eleven current and former staff members of a toxic production on the set of the daytime talk show.

On Saturday, Clarkson released a statement on her socials where she expressed her shock and promised to investigate and take appropriate including "leadership training for all senior staff," which includes herself.

Calling the unfortunate treatment of her staff "unacceptable," she stated:

"There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves ... to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

Fans continued to advocate for Kelly Clarkson's kindness amidst the controversy.

Employees blame The Kelly Clarkson Show's producers for mistreatment

In the Rolling Stone article about The Kelly Clarkson Show, ten former and one current staff member revealed being "bullied and intimidated" by the "monster producers." They explained that they were being overworked and underpaid, and were subjected to traumatizing conditions that had adverse effects on their mental health.

Most of the employees were "low-level" staff and they remarked that they had to take other jobs like babysitters, dog walkers, or Uber drivers to make ends meet in addition to their jobs in production.

However, none of the sources in the Rolling Stone piece pointed fingers at the Stronger singer, and some even emphasized that she was unaware and even shielded from of all the problems. One remarked:

"NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is."

"Pick the weeds and keep the flowers": Netizens support Kelly Clarkson as she responds to allegations

Fans and well-wishers of Kelly Clarkson were quick to extend their support and shared kind words to lift the spirit of the show's namesake host:

As part of the statement, Kelly Clarkson stated that her move to New York's NBC Studios is underway and she would ensure her new team is comprised of the "best and kindest in business."

