"Rachel could win this!": The Voice fans feel Kelly Clarkson picked a winner with Rachel Christine on her team

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestants participating in a new round of blind auditions. They delivered impressive performances in front of the coaches, hoping for one or more of them to turn their chairs and select them for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Rachel Christine delivered an impeccable performance and impressed the coaches with her vocal range. Kelly Clarkson and Chance The Rapper both turned their chairs and made great pitches, but the contestant decided to go with the former as her coach.

Fans felt that Kelly had picked a winner with Rachel. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has been extremely popular with each passing installment. Season 23 of the competition has had viewers hooked with the contestant favorites and the fun banter between the coaches - Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. While some singers left them stunned, others failed to do so.

Rachel Christine picks Kelly Clarkson as her coach on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the coaches welcoming a fresh set of contestants to the final round of blind auditions. The remaining hopefuls had to prove their mettle to impress their coaches and land on one of their teams. While some contestants left the coaches stunned, others failed to impress and didn't receive any chair turns.

Rachel Christine took it upon her to deliver her best to have the coaches turn for her. The coaches were instantly intrigued as music began to play. For her audition, the contestant performed Uninvited by Canadian-American recording artist and songwriter Alanis Morissette. After the singer hit a few notes, Chance The Rapper was the first coach to turn his chair.

Throughout the performance, The Voice contestant displayed major skillsets in terms of her voice, vocal range, and hitting the perfect notes. Just as Rachel hit the highest note at the end of her audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair, leaving the contestant and fellow coaches as well as viewers shocked.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice magic straight from Rachel Christine magic straight from Rachel Christine https://t.co/RV7cm8neEM

While Blake joked that he was scared of her singing, he also pointed out that Chance The Rapper turned his chair much before fellow coach Kelly Clarkson did. Niall, who also didn't turn his chair, felt that the singer's voice was extremely powerful and he wouldn't have been able to contribute to that.

Kelly wanted The Voice contestant to do justice to the song as the original singer was one of her favorite artists. The coach complimented Rachel for her tone and suggested that the singer "attack a few parts a little bit stronger and a little more wild," but assured her that she could help with that.

Chance The Rapper wanted the contestant to join his team as he felt she could win the whole competition with her tone and the right choice of songs. While Rachel appreciated that the coach turned first for her, she still decided to go with Kelly as her coach for the competition.

Fans feel Rachel could win The Voice with Kelly as her coach

Fans loved Rachel's pick and felt that Kelly was the perfect coach. They felt that the contestant could potentially take the win with Kelly. Check out what they have to say.

Audie Kavanaugh @AudieKavanaugh

sounds like the phenomenal Amy Lee(Evanescence). My music icon so yes I am her biggest fan now. Let's go win this Rachel I just want to put this out there that Rachel Christinesounds like the phenomenal Amy Lee(Evanescence). My music icon so yes I am her biggest fan now. Let's go win this Rachel #TheVoice I just want to put this out there that Rachel Christine sounds like the phenomenal Amy Lee(Evanescence). My music icon so yes I am her biggest fan now. Let's go win this Rachel #TheVoice

Cindy H @MzCindy81 #VoiceBlinds That song is one of my favorites! One of the greatest songs ever! Rachel did a great job with it. #TheVoice That song is one of my favorites! One of the greatest songs ever! Rachel did a great job with it. #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds

Catherine @DazedCat Kelly will help Rachel with that big voice. #TheVoice Kelly will help Rachel with that big voice. #TheVoice

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a lot of talent this year. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face tougher challenges which will test their music abilities and push them to their fullest. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice this Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

