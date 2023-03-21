"How'd that happen!": The Voice fans shocked as Gina Miles picks Niall Horan as coach over Kelly Clarkson

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestant hopefuls participating in the fifth round of blind auditions. They put their best foot forward in hopes of impressing the coaches and have one or more of them turn their chairs and select them for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, 18 year-old Gina Miles impressed the coaches with her voice and had Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson turn their chairs. While both made great pitches, the singer chose to go with Niall as her coach over Kelly, leaving fans shocked as they felt Kelly would be a better fit. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 23 of the competition has just begun and viewers have already picked their favorites and voiced their opinions on social media. The contestants performed in front of a new mixture of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. While some impressed them, others fell short of the same.

Gina Miles picks Niall Horan as her coach on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the coaches welcoming a fresh set of contestants to the final set of blind auditions. The remaining hopefuls had to perform their best in order to impress the coaches and land on one of their teams. While some left them stunned, others failed to do so and didn't receive any chair turns.

Even before her audition, 18 year-old Gina Miles received a lot of anticipation from the coaches as well as viewers back home. For her performance, she chose to sing The One That Got Away by Katy Perry. The coaches were immediately intrigued and Kelly Clarkson turned her chair for the contestant. She even stood up to cheer for the singer.

As soon as The Voice contestant hit her first lower register tone, Niall Horan was impressed and also turned his chair for Gina. Throughout the rest of the performance, both the coaches throroughly enjoyed the different voice tones that the singer displayed. Her audition was met with tremendous applause from the audience. Fellow coaches Chance The Rapper and Blake Shelton didn't turn their chairs.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice A SHOCKING amount of talent is coming from Gina Miles A SHOCKING amount of talent is coming from Gina Miles https://t.co/juPsWpSj4n

Gina now had to pick from either Kelly or Niall, which meant that both coaches had their pitches ready. As soon as the contestant introduced herself, Kelly noted that she had a "small speaking voice but a giant singing voice." Niall then began his pitch and said:

"I love voices with so much character like you've got. That was incredible to see you get up there and really hit those notes with proper control. Like, for such a young girl, it's incredible...I feel like you have so much more to give. This is exciting. Well done."

Kelly, for her part, noted that she turned around way before Niall for The Voice contestant. The coach expressed that she loved Gina's notes and would further help her with breath control and fighting off nerves to prepare the best version of the singer. While Niall agreed that his fellow coach would do well, he felt he could train the singer better to feel more and bring in more character.

Ultimately, Gina picked Niall Horan as the coach over Kelly Clarkson.

Fans left shocked with Gina's coach pick on The Voice

Fans took to social media and were shocked at Gina's pick. They felt that she was going to pick Kelly but felt that the singer was a fan of Niall's and hence it was an easy choice. Check out what they have to say.

Catherine @DazedCat All these young girls picking Niall definitely were 1D stans. #TheVoice All these young girls picking Niall definitely were 1D stans. #TheVoice

Doris Hilbert @DorisHilbert1 @NiallOfficial #TheVoice Gina chose you for your gorgeous looks not for your coachin abilities @NiallOfficial #TheVoice Gina chose you for your gorgeous looks not for your coachin abilities

Pamela @Pamski827 @kellyclarkson #TheVoice Darn Instagram froze up on me, missed the last question. Kelly, sorry you didn’t get Gina on your team! @kellyclarkson #TheVoice Darn Instagram froze up on me, missed the last question. Kelly, sorry you didn’t get Gina on your team!

Deidre @Deidre37128227 @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I thought Gina was going w/ Kelly for sure. She needs to be mothered. She’s so shy. Sweet girl. Although, those are the ones who come from behind. @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I thought Gina was going w/ Kelly for sure. She needs to be mothered. She’s so shy. Sweet girl. Although, those are the ones who come from behind.

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a lot of talent this time around. The show is only going to get interesting from now on as the contestants will face more difficult challenges that will have them showcase their utmost potential. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice this Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

