"Chance deserved that": The Voice fans react as Mariah Kalia picks Chance The Rapper as coach over Niall Horan 

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh batch of contestants participating in the fifth round of blind auditions. They gave it their all in hopes of impressing coaches and having one or more of them turn their chairs and select them for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, 17 year-old Mariah Kalia delivered an impressive performance, having Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper turn their chairs. While both gave intriguing pitches to have her join their team, Mariah picked Chance The Rapper as her coach.

Fans felt that Mariah got a good pick and would do well with Chance. One tweeted:

Mariah Kalia picks Chance The Rapper as her coach on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the coaches welcoming a fresh set of contestants to the final round of blind auditions. The remaining singers had to do their best to get allotted in the coach's team. A few came up with iconic performances that left the judges jaw-dropped. Others missed the mark and didn't receive a chair turn from the coaches and headed home.

One among the former group was Mariah Kalia. She was the first contestant to perform tonight as the coaches were all set to turn their chairs if impressed by her. For her audition, the singer performed idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eillish. As soon as she hit the first note, Niall was left shocked and jaw-dropped and Kelly mouthed "Wow."

Soon after, Chance The Rapper and Niall turned their chairs almost at the same time for The Voice contestant. Throughout the audition, both the coaches enjoyed the performance and were shocked at Mariah's talent as she hit both the higher and lower register notes perfectly. Fellow coaches Kelly and Blake didn't turn around.

The coaches were shocked to hear that the contestant was only 17 years old. As soon as she finished introducing herself, Chance The Rapper began his pitch. He said:

"I'm just like blown away...Your tone and your stage presence..your musical choices are all very mature. I wanna spend time finding out your influences and what was the song that you used to sing or somebody used to sing to you as a kid that America needs to see. So you gotta get down with Team Chance."

Niall then battled it out with his fellow coach and pitched for The Voice contestant. He compared Mariah to a "younger Amy Whitehouse," and complimented her for hitting both the high and the low notes really well. He asked her to join his team and assured her to help with more song choices to see her in the final.

Mariah then revealed that she is a songwriter and is mostly focused on R&B, pop, hip-hop and rap. Kelly quickly pointed out that Niall lost the bet, considering he didn't specialize in the genre and Chance was a rapper. The coach, however, also pointed out to the singer that it was all about song choices this time and both would turn out to be good coaches for her.

Ultimately, Mariah decided to go with Chance The Rapper as her coach.

Fans love Mariah's coach pick on The Voice

Fans took to social media to compliment Mariah's voice but also rejoiced in the face as she picked Chance The Rapper as her coach. Check out what they have to say.

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a huge amount of talent this time around. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face even more difficult challenges that will test them to their limits. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out which singers will advance forward in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice this Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

