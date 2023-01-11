"Baffled by this take": Gwen Stefani heritage and nationality explored as Japanese identification leaves internet bewildered  

Gwen Stefani is facing immense backlash on social media after claiming that she is partly Japanese. While promoting her latest vegan beauty brand GXVE Beauty to Allure magazine, she defended her alleged Harajuku heritage to an Asian-American journalist. Internet users have since been curious about her actual ethnicity and nationality.

a l a n a ⁷ ⟭⟬ 🇯🇲🇳🇬💜 ~ @_ally_oops_ @Variety If you're inspired by other cultures, be inspired respectfully. If you're invited to partake, partake respectfully. If you've decided any/all cultures are for you to take however n whenever you want cuz you've decided they're yours, that's not respect. Baffled by this take. @Variety If you're inspired by other cultures, be inspired respectfully. If you're invited to partake, partake respectfully. If you've decided any/all cultures are for you to take however n whenever you want cuz you've decided they're yours, that's not respect. Baffled by this take.

Netizens started questioning Gwen Stefani about her Japanese influence and slamming her for cultural appropriation after the release of her debut album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. in 2014 and her Harajuku Lovers fragrance. She also performed in concerts alongside four “Harajuku Girls” who also accompanied her to red carpets and other events.

When asked about what she had learnt about her supposed Harajuku heritage, the 53-year-old shared that her father used to work in Yahama for 18 years and was a frequent traveler between California and Japan. She added:

“That was my Japanese influencer. And that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic with so much attention to art and detail and discipline, and it was fascinating to me.”

She also added in the interview:

“I said, “my god, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.” I am, you know.”

Speaking about the backlash she has faced in the past for claiming Japanese heritage, Gwen Stefani said that it “doesn’t feel right.” She went on to opine that “it should be okay to be inspired by other cultures” and if people are not doing so, “then that’s dividing people, right?”

In the interview, the journalist also revealed that Gwen Stefani identified herself as “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, and a little bit of an English girl.” However, a representative for the singer clarified that the journalist “misunderstood” what the singer meant to say. They declined to give an on-the-record statement after that.

Gwen Stefani’s ethnicity and nationality revealed as Rich Girl singer faces backlash for Allure interview

The Luxurious singer was born to Dennis Stefani, an Italian American who was a Yamaho marketing executive by profession. Her mother, Patti Flynn, is of English, Irish, Scottish, German and Norwegian ancestry and is an accountant-turned-homemaker.

Gwen Stefani was born in Fullerton, California. Neither do her parents have any Japanese heritage in their bloodline nor was Stefani born in the country, making it peculiar that the singer has found herself claiming the Harajuku heritage for herself.

Internet users were baffled by the interview. Many noted that just because the singer’s father used to frequently travel to Japan does not mean that Stefani could claim their heritage. Some netizens continued to slam her for cultural appropriation. Others seemed nervous about the singer coming forward and claiming Black culture as well. A few reactions to the interview read:

Telon Chusk @tanyachen gwen stefani telling an asian american interviewer that she identifies as japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark cruel world gwen stefani telling an asian american interviewer that she identifies as japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark cruel world

Aaricka Washington @aarickawash Variety really got Gwen Stefani on the record saying that she's Japanese AND Latina. I'm just waiting for her to claim her Blackness... Variety really got Gwen Stefani on the record saying that she's Japanese AND Latina. I'm just waiting for her to claim her Blackness...

the morally corrupt juan barquin @woahitsjuanito while i can and will absolutely make fun of gwen stefani’s statement on being japanese now, i also cannot deny the hold that love angel music baby as an album had on me between middle and high school while i can and will absolutely make fun of gwen stefani’s statement on being japanese now, i also cannot deny the hold that love angel music baby as an album had on me between middle and high school

Kay Taylor Rea @kaytaylorrea imagine you're gwen stefani's pr team and you've done the years of work to bury her fetishism and cultural appropriation from the public's consciousness and in 2023 she brings it back to the forefront, DOUBLES DOWN, and goes around calling herself japanese. I would just quit lmao imagine you're gwen stefani's pr team and you've done the years of work to bury her fetishism and cultural appropriation from the public's consciousness and in 2023 she brings it back to the forefront, DOUBLES DOWN, and goes around calling herself japanese. I would just quit lmao https://t.co/ViQ6b6krsH

𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐱 🦇 @maxxmacabre Not Gwen Stefani trying to say she’s Japanese LOL Not Gwen Stefani trying to say she’s Japanese LOL

CyberLola 🕎✡️ @KurenoLola 🤣 🤣 @hikosaemon I saw this and it made me laugh. Weeaboos will be weeaboos @hikosaemon I saw this and it made me laugh. Weeaboos will be weeaboos 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/pNFTASGtbl

@ [email protected] @DavidBHimself @hikosaemon It's difficult not to facepalm when people talk about cultural appropriation related to Japanese culture. @hikosaemon It's difficult not to facepalm when people talk about cultural appropriation related to Japanese culture.

Nicholas Hautman @nickhautman Allure @Allure_magazine



in.allure.com/aWyZZuq Fourteen years after the debut of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance collection, we asked Gwen Stefani about the praise, the backlash, and the lessons she’s brought into her most recent beauty venture. What she said stunned us. Fourteen years after the debut of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance collection, we asked Gwen Stefani about the praise, the backlash, and the lessons she’s brought into her most recent beauty venture. What she said stunned us.in.allure.com/aWyZZuq Well, I certainly didn't have Gwen Stefani declaring, "I'm Japanese!" on my 2023 bingo card. twitter.com/Allure_magazin… Well, I certainly didn't have Gwen Stefani declaring, "I'm Japanese!" on my 2023 bingo card. twitter.com/Allure_magazin…

This is not the first time Gwen Stefani has raised eyebrows over cultural appropriation. In the past, she was accused of mimicking Hispanic and Latino culture in the music video of her hit track Luxurious. She was also accused of appropriating indigenous culture in the music video for the 2012 song Looking Hot.

In the past, the singer has been criticized for wearing a bindi, a Hindu symbol worn by women to indicate that they are married. Stefani has also donned Bantu knots in the past, which are predominantly worn by the Zulu people of South Africa.

