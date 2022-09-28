"Play the game yourself": The Voice 2022 fans slam Gwen Stefani claiming she only turns her chair after Blake Shelton

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, September 27, and it was nothing short of entertaining. Ever since the series premiered last week, viewers have witnessed contestants from every walk of life auditioning and hoping for a chance to land a spot in either of the coaches' teams.
When it comes to selecting which contestant they would turn their chair for, each coach has a particular set of things they look towards. Apart from having a good voice, it also depends on how they connect with the song or portray their emotions. If a contestant's performance happens to be impeccable, all four coaches turn their chairs.
While they might be using their own minds to decide whether or not to turn their chair, one particular coach has recently come under fire from fans who claim she always turned her chair after another coach did and it is none other than returning coach, Gwen Stefani.
The Rich Girl singer first appeared on the famed reality TV competition series as a coach back when Season 7 premiered. So far, she has been a coach for around 6 seasons. But this is the first season where she and Blake Shelton are officially a married couple.
While some fans loved their cute banter, others claimed that Stefani "doesn't have a mind of her own", and turns her chair whenever Blake Shelton does. Fans who thought so took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans on Twitter claim that Gwen Stefani should play the game herself on The Voice Season 22:
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Stefani never turned her chair first, she often follows other coaches, mostly her husband Blake Shelton. Some also didn't like the fact that she resorted help from Shelton certain times.
Here's what happened in episode 4 of The Voice Season 22:
Coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs, ready to snag the best singers for their team. One such contestant that all four coaches wanted on Tuesday night was Parijita Bastola.
The 17-year-old contestant made history as the first Nepalese-American to audition on The Voice.
Bastola performed her rendition of Labrinth's Jealous. Her performance was so impeccable that the coaches turned their chairs for her in no time. Legend was the first to turn, followed by Stefani and then Cabello. Shelton was the last to turn. According to the coaches, Bastola's performance was raw, emotional, passionate, and vibrant.
Cabello called the young singer's performance "masterful", while Stefani stated that she was a "natural." Bastola then shared that her favorite genre was R&B and Soul, upon which Legend stated:
"I know a coach up here that would be very good at working on R&B and soul. The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music. I think your voice is that kind of transcendent voice and it would be an honor for me to work with you."
Despite the other coaches vying for her, Parijita Bastola ultimately chose John Legend as her coach for the rest of the season.
The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday, at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.