"Play the game yourself": The Voice 2022 fans slam Gwen Stefani claiming she only turns her chair after Blake Shelton

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, September 27, and it was nothing short of entertaining. Ever since the series premiered last week, viewers have witnessed contestants from every walk of life auditioning and hoping for a chance to land a spot in either of the coaches' teams.

When it comes to selecting which contestant they would turn their chair for, each coach has a particular set of things they look towards. Apart from having a good voice, it also depends on how they connect with the song or portray their emotions. If a contestant's performance happens to be impeccable, all four coaches turn their chairs.

While they might be using their own minds to decide whether or not to turn their chair, one particular coach has recently come under fire from fans who claim she always turned her chair after another coach did and it is none other than returning coach, Gwen Stefani.

The Rich Girl singer first appeared on the famed reality TV competition series as a coach back when Season 7 premiered. So far, she has been a coach for around 6 seasons. But this is the first season where she and Blake Shelton are officially a married couple.

While some fans loved their cute banter, others claimed that Stefani "doesn't have a mind of her own", and turns her chair whenever Blake Shelton does. Fans who thought so took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans on Twitter claim that Gwen Stefani should play the game herself on The Voice Season 22:

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Stefani never turned her chair first, she often follows other coaches, mostly her husband Blake Shelton. Some also didn't like the fact that she resorted help from Shelton certain times.

IamMe @PetiteGiant #TheVoice Does Gwen ever turn her chair before anyone else turns? #askingafriend Does Gwen ever turn her chair before anyone else turns? #askingafriend #TheVoice

Neil J Lombardi @Neil1Lombardi @gwenstefani @NBCTheVoice It looks like the fix is in with just a Gwen Blake chair turn & the ridiculous lovey banter. Get your acts together before the live shows. It’s not The Stefani- Shelton romance hour. Kelly Clarkson where are you. #TheVoice @gwenstefani @NBCTheVoice It looks like the fix is in with just a Gwen Blake chair turn & the ridiculous lovey banter. Get your acts together before the live shows. It’s not The Stefani- Shelton romance hour. Kelly Clarkson where are you. #TheVoice

tom @thom_ahs Does Gwen ever turn her chair first? #TheVoice Does Gwen ever turn her chair first? #TheVoice

Josh Kennon @skatefan78



Unique voice (that actually kind of SOUNDS like GWEN) -- Gwen and Blake turn together AGAIN (sensing a PATTERN here) -- Camila ALSO turns! Three chairs! Madison Hughes, 25, from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL -- (she looks JUST like her mom)Unique voice (that actually kind of SOUNDS like GWEN) -- Gwen and Blake turn together AGAIN (sensing a PATTERN here) -- Camila ALSO turns! Three chairs! #TheVoice Madison Hughes, 25, from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL -- (she looks JUST like her mom) Unique voice (that actually kind of SOUNDS like GWEN) -- Gwen and Blake turn together AGAIN (sensing a PATTERN here) -- Camila ALSO turns! Three chairs! #TheVoice

Jenna @flurflo @NBCTheVoice We get it Gwen. You’re married to a country artist and you were on a country song. #TheVoice We get it Gwen. You’re married to a country artist and you were on a country song. #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice https://t.co/4oindPmsbN

Kim Ruppe @RuppeKim @blakeshelton #TheVoice How could you not know better than to put Gwen back on the show. It hurts that show every time she shows up. Everyone knows you’re married, stop being so silly. It turns people off. You two are ruining the show. @blakeshelton #TheVoice How could you not know better than to put Gwen back on the show. It hurts that show every time she shows up. Everyone knows you’re married, stop being so silly. It turns people off. You two are ruining the show.

Deborah Fleet @fleet4_fleet @gwenstefani #TheVoice Gwen stop following Blake. Do something on your own. What is wrong with your left eye? @gwenstefani #TheVoice Gwen stop following Blake. Do something on your own. What is wrong with your left eye?

Kenneth @crashhere5555 @gwenstefani #TheVoice Gwen why is it black pushes the button and you follow him like a little puppy dog? @gwenstefani #TheVoice Gwen why is it black pushes the button and you follow him like a little puppy dog?

Shannon Wilson @Wilsuhhhn I just wanna know why Gwen always pushes her button every time Blake does.... 🤨 #TheVoice I just wanna know why Gwen always pushes her button every time Blake does.... 🤨 #TheVoice

roni24 @roni1924 @johnlegend #TheVoice please take control of the show tonight! This is so serious for the singers. Camila needs to shut up while they are singing. Have a talk with her! Tell Gwen to chill also!!! @johnlegend #TheVoice please take control of the show tonight! This is so serious for the singers. Camila needs to shut up while they are singing. Have a talk with her! Tell Gwen to chill also!!!

Kim Monk @kimmonk62 Why does Gwen only push her button after Blake does? Does she have a mind of her own? I like them but..annoying #thevoice Why does Gwen only push her button after Blake does? Does she have a mind of her own? I like them but..annoying #thevoice

Here's what happened in episode 4 of The Voice Season 22:

Coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs, ready to snag the best singers for their team. One such contestant that all four coaches wanted on Tuesday night was Parijita Bastola.

The 17-year-old contestant made history as the first Nepalese-American to audition on The Voice.

Bastola performed her rendition of Labrinth's Jealous. Her performance was so impeccable that the coaches turned their chairs for her in no time. Legend was the first to turn, followed by Stefani and then Cabello. Shelton was the last to turn. According to the coaches, Bastola's performance was raw, emotional, passionate, and vibrant.

Cabello called the young singer's performance "masterful", while Stefani stated that she was a "natural." Bastola then shared that her favorite genre was R&B and Soul, upon which Legend stated:

"I know a coach up here that would be very good at working on R&B and soul. The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music. I think your voice is that kind of transcendent voice and it would be an honor for me to work with you."

Despite the other coaches vying for her, Parijita Bastola ultimately chose John Legend as her coach for the rest of the season.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday, at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

