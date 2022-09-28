The Voice 2022: Fans upset after missing out on episode 4 after Hurricane Ian warning takes over broadcast in Florida

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on September 27, 2022. The famed reality TV competition series recently premiered with Season 22 and has glued viewers to their screens. Sadly, this week, fans who lived in Florida couldn't watch the episode because of Hurricane Ian.

After a category three hurricane made landfall in Cuba, Hurricane Ian headed towards Florida. Due to the disaster, the network aired a warning about the hurricane. As Hurricane Ian grew closer, people residing near Florida's gulf coast were urged to evacuate.

Viewers who usually watch The Voice were upset as the warning took over the show's airtime. Many took to social media to share their opinions on how they missed Tuesday night's episode.

The Voice Season 22 fans from Florida wanted the show to be aired instead of the warning

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Hurricane Ian ruined their chance of watching The Voice. Many also requested that the Network let them watch the series instead of listening to the continuous broadcast.

Diane Davi @Diane_NYM @camila_cabello I didn't get to watch today because hurricane updates took over the network so, I hope you kicked butt today like yesterday. They fear you!!@camila_cabello #TheVoice I didn't get to watch today because hurricane updates took over the network so, I hope you kicked butt today like yesterday. They fear you!! 😉 @camila_cabello #TheVoice

Janet Johnson @jxmomhhhhhhh @blakeshelton #TheVoice Missed out on tonight’s show. We are under hurricane warning here in SW Florida and networks are running storm coverage 24/7. Storm due to hit tomorrow so no hope to see tomorrow’s show either (sigh). @blakeshelton #TheVoice Missed out on tonight’s show. We are under hurricane warning here in SW Florida and networks are running storm coverage 24/7. Storm due to hit tomorrow so no hope to see tomorrow’s show either (sigh).

Walter O'Camb @wocamb @blakeshelton #TheVoice Florida and hurricanes must be song in there some where, nothing but news here in Florida, no voice on tv @blakeshelton #TheVoice Florida and hurricanes must be song in there some where, nothing but news here in Florida, no voice on tv

Constance @Constan59474033 Cant watch due to hurricane crap @camila_cabello #TheVoice Cant watch due to hurricane crap @camila_cabello #TheVoice

Veleka Washington @VelekaDorret #TheVoice Helppp!!! We have a hurricane wadi in the middle of the show!!! I’m bound to miss some points again tonight! @blakeshelton Helppp!!! We have a hurricane wadi in the middle of the show!!! I’m bound to miss some points again tonight! @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Robert81 @Robert882411765 #TheVoice Just wanted to say I mite not be able to watch tonight. Got a Hurricane bearing downon us. Keep up the good [email protected] Just wanted to say I mite not be able to watch tonight. Got a Hurricane bearing downon us. Keep up the good [email protected] #TheVoice

Courtney Ferrell @cdf1650 #TheVoice Hurricane Ian ruined my night I couldn't play along with the show tonight because of the advisories on the news that blocked out our program.. So I guessed at the Trivia questions and answers.. Thank God my phone was [email protected] Hurricane Ian ruined my night I couldn't play along with the show tonight because of the advisories on the news that blocked out our program.. So I guessed at the Trivia questions and answers.. Thank God my phone was [email protected] #TheVoice

Here's what happened in episode 4 of The Voice Season 22

On Tuesday night, coaches Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton returned to their chairs, battling to pick the best singers for their team. Tanner Howe kicked off the night with his rendition of Shawn Mendez's hit single, Mercy.

When The Voice contestant started to sing, Camila Cabello was stumped as Howe's voice was similar to Mendez's. Although Tanner wanted Camila to turn her chair for him, the new coach didn't do so. Luckily for him, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton turned their chairs.

Camila shared that she didn't turn her chair because his voice was close to Shawn Mendez's. She urged Tanner to create a separate identity for himself. Ultimately, Tanner chose Gwen as his coach for the rest of the season.

The highlight of this week's episode was Parijita, who was the last contestant of the night. She made history as the first-ever Nepalese-American to audition on The Voice. Parijita performed her rendition of Labrinth's Jealous. Her performance was raw, emotional, passionate, and vibrant.

All four coaches turned their chairs after hearing her voice. Camila shared that her performance was "masterful." Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani shared that Parijita was a "natural."

After hearing that the contestant's favorite genre was R&B and soul, John Legend told Parijita,

"I know a coach up here that would be very good at working on R&B and soul. The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music. I think your voice is that kind of transcendent voice and it would be an honor for me to work with you."

After hearing this comment, Parijita readily decided to join Team Legend for the rest of the season.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far