The Voice season 24: The Battles Premiere recap 

The Battles Premiere of The Voice season 24 dropped at 9 pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, letting the contestants start with their first head-on competition before the Knockout rounds. With this, the coaches have started preparing their teams to approach the show with their best feet forward.

The NBC show, which has previously won four Emmy Awards, premiered on September 25 for its twenty-fourth season. The Voice season 24 claims to have some of the strongest vocalists from the country on its platform. Presided over by a panel of four coaches, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, the show is over with its seven rounds of Blind Auditions.

The Voice season 24 was fortunate to continue filming during the actors’ strikes since it was covered under its contract. While one of the founder coaches, Blake Shelton bid goodbye to the show in the previous season, Reba McEntire debuted as the new coach, replacing Blake this season. The episode aired three face-offs in its first battle.

The Battles Premiere of The Voice season 24 got three winners from six contenders

The Voice season 24 presented its first Battles face-off on October 17, with six contestants from three teams. From the four coaches, John Legend called out two of his contestants, Ephraim Owens and Deejay Young, to compete with each other. They were given Justin Timberlake’s Cry Me a River to sing for the battle. At the end of the round, Legend declared Deejay the winner.

The next two singers were from Reba McEntire’s team. She selected Jackson Snelling and Jordan Reiner to perform together. She asked them to sing A Heart Won’t Lie, her own song. Of these two, Jordan was selected as the front-runner.

Niall Horan picked Tanner Massey and Lennon Vanderdoes to pitch as a pair in the battle to perform a Billy Joel song, She’s Always a Woman. While both were very talented for the coaches to select a winner, Niall decided to go with Lennon as the winner.

Since Tanner was an equally good contender, Gwen Stefani and John Legend wanted him on their teams. This double interest provided the first opportunity to steal an artist in The Voice season 24 when John and Gwen simultaneously tried to steal Tanner. Tanner solved the dilemma by deciding to join Gwen’s team.

How long did each of the battles take?

The four coaches are ready to pitch their best picks for battling (Image via NBC)

The first episode of Battles of The Voice season 24 started at 9 pm when the final set of artists joining from the previous episode’s winners were declared, and the coaches finished forming their teams. The approximate time breakup of the episode with the significant milestones is compiled here.

At 9:02 pm, the two singers from Team Legend were called, and they started the performance. At 9:09 pm, the coaches began commenting on the performance, starting with Reba. After comments from all four, Legend declared his winner.

At 9:19 pm, it was the second team's turn, which was Team Reba. After the rendition, the feedback and remarks from coaches started at around 9:27 pm. After almost seven minutes, Reba selected her winner.

The season saw its first steal when Gwen managed to steal Tanner from Niall's team (Image via NBC)

When it was 9:35 pm, Team Niall went into the rehearsal room. Both the singers gave their best to perform the emotional composition. At 9:47 pm, the awestruck coaches commented on the performance. While Niall declared Lennon winner, Tanner’s magical voice invited the first steal of The Voice season 24.

The steal attempt started at 9:57 pm, and after John and Gwen tried to convince him to join their respective teams, Tanner decided to go with Gwen after some deliberation. With this, the episode came to an end.

Stay tuned for the next round of Battles of The Voice season 24 on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 8 pm.