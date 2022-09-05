“He was very upset with me”: John Legend opens up Kanye West fallout in new interview

American singer John Legend opened up about his fallout with rapper Kanye West and revealed what happened between the two.

In an interview published by the New Yorker on September 4, the singer said that they had a tiff after the rapper decided to stand for the 2020 presidential election.

Noting that the Famous rapper was "very upset with me," the 43-year-old singer added:

“What it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported [Donald] Trump, which was a mischaracterization. What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship.”

Kanye West and John Legend have had different political views for several years, leading to them not being friends. In 2018, the 45-year-old rapper shared screenshots of his texts with Legend on Twitter. In the text exchange, Legend had asked West to "reconsider" his support for former American president Donald Trump.

Gennefer Gross @Gennefer The text exchange between John Legend and Kanye West is a study in self-reflective humility vs unchecked narcissism. The text exchange between John Legend and Kanye West is a study in self-reflective humility vs unchecked narcissism. https://t.co/x9ixbjR7Dp

One of the texts read:

"So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation."

John Legend and Kanye West. (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

In November 2021, West made an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. During the podcast, he called out the All of Me singer and Big Sean for turning their backs on him when he was running for the 2020 presidential election and said:

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at their boy who actually changed their life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them. And I need my apologies.”

John Legend says their friendship depends on Kanye West

In his recent interview with the New Yorker, John Legend revealed that him and the Monster crooner haven't been friends for a while. Legend said that their friendship seemingly ended after he supported current-American president Joe Biden and it is up to West to rekindle their friendship.

“I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters.”

Chrissy Teigen's husband also addressed the screenshots that Kanye had posted on Twitter. He said that he had tried talking to West about how his support for Trump and influencing his fans and added:

“I talked to him with love and with empathy and tried to help him see another way of looking at things. And, obviously, he went the way he went with it.”

Ola Ojewumi @Olas_Truth It’s like y’all forget that Kanye West was chummy with a white supremacist President. Please stop believing him when he says things are racist when he befriended the most dangerous racist of our time. It’s like y’all forget that Kanye West was chummy with a white supremacist President. Please stop believing him when he says things are racist when he befriended the most dangerous racist of our time. https://t.co/ANVQzofp0s

Legend further said that he found it frustrating when Trump's allies were endorsing his campaign, helping him raise money and even getting him on a ballot. He stated:

“I saw their work on his behalf as a clear scam and an operation to try to siphon Black votes away from Biden, so there was no way I was going to support it. Kanye was upset with that, and we haven’t been friends since.”

John Legend also said that he doesn't want a friendship dependent on the person's political views. He said that it should be based on things like "values, character and moral compass matter."

Edited by Madhur Dave