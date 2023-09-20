The Voice season 24: Everything we know so far

It’s only a few days until season 24 of The Voice arrives on television. A glimpse of the show’s upcoming season has been given on social media through clips, and fans have responded positively. One of the show’s posts stated, “Reba, Niall, Gwen, and John are taking the reins.”

According to Gwen Stefani, this season will be a “whole new ballgame,” whereas John Legend mentions that the judges will “miss the cowboy,” Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan will be part of the show’s 24th season as judges and mentors. For the first time, country singer and actress Reba McEntire will serve as a coach on The Voice.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will not be appearing this season. In October 2022, Blake Shelton, the show’s coach since season 1, revealed his departure on Instagram. In an interview he gave to Access in January 2023, he said:

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore. Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?’”

As a stepfather, Blake has three children: Zuma Nesta Rock, Apollo Bowie Flynn, and Kingston. According to Hollywood Life, Kelly Clarkson, who joined the show in season 14, is leaving because her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will take place in New York City rather than Los Angeles, where The Voice is filmed.

Season 24 of The Voice: What fans can expect

The 24th season of the show will premiere on September 25, 2023, on NBC. Fans can watch the latest episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays. Peacock will also offer the upcoming episode following its release on NBC.

On top of this, NBC also released some insights into this upcoming season on its website, such as a video featuring the judges starting their journey to season 24. In this clip, Reba McEntire mentions the following about other coaches:

"Everybody's just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be. When they come on the stage, though, they kind of change their personalities! They're real mean...especially Gwen!"

The NBC description of The Voice season 24 mentions the following:

“The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season, which returns September 25.”

It further states:

“Queen of Country Reba McEntire claims her red chair alongside last season's champ, Niall Horan, and returning superstar coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani as they vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Live Performance Shows.”

The Voice season 24 will be executive-produced by John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher. The show's previous season had 19 episodes, so season 24 will likely have the same number.

Don't forget to tune in to NBC on September 25, 2023, for The Voice season 24.