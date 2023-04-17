The Voice season 23 episode 12 release date, air time, and plot

The Voice is set to return with another episode this week, and it’s time for another impressive singer to make their way to the main stage. Reba McEntire is set to return to the NBC show as a mega mentor for the knockout rounds.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Country superstar Reba McEntire serves as a mega mentor for the knockouts; the coaches pair two artists to perform individually against each other, then select a winner to move on to the playoffs; the pressure is on, as each coach only has one steal."

Tune in on Monday, April 17, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23.

Team Kelly goes into Knockouts in the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23

In the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23, viewers will witness Kelly Clarkson’s team going into Knockouts. Going up against each other in Monday’s episode will be Cait Martin and Kala Banham as they sing their hearts out for Team Kelly.

Cait is set to perform All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston, while Kala Banham will perform Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls. In a promo for the performances uploaded to social media, Kelly Clarkson is seen giving both contestants a standing ovation and stating that she’s so angry since both of them did such an amazing job.

Blake Shelton told Cait that her performance contained a lot of sharp notes and wondered if she was nervous during the performance. He added that Kala is a very passionate performer and that her song had a lot of “emotion” and “dynamics” in it.

He told Kelly Clarkson, who has to make the ultimate decision in the upcoming episode of The Voice, that he’d pick Kala. Niall Horan noted that anyone who takes on a Whitney song would be scared.

He continued:

"You absolutely smashed it I thought."

About Kala’s performance, the Night Changes singer said her storytelling abilities were “insane,” which is why he would lean toward her as well. Chance the Rapper told Kala that he’s been trying to get her on his team the entire time he’s been on the show.

The YAH Know singer added that he wants to emphasize the fact that Cait “just smashed that.” He added that it was “spot-on Whitney,” and he was floored by her performance.

He added:

"Who took that round by the throat is Cait all the way."

The two performers’ team leader added that the two of them are like two different kinds of ninjas. While one is "right in the face," the other is like a sneaky sniper. Kelly Clarkson further agreed with Chance the Rapper that Cait’s performance was brilliant. As for Kala, she said that the 24-year-old singer is one of her favorite storytellers she has ever worked with and that neither of them deserves to go home.

The upcoming episode will welcome Reba McEntire as a mega mentor for the knockout rounds. She is seen coaching her former daughter-in-law Kelly’s team. During a clip uploaded to social media, The Voice coach stated that Reba is the “raddest mega mentor” the show has ever had. She added that she’s worked with the country singer a lot since the two have known each other since the early 2000s and added that she loves her.

Tune in on Monday, April 17, at 8 pm ET on NBC to watch the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23.

Poll : 0 votes