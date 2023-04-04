"You used your steal wisely": Fans react as Chance The Rapper steals Tiana Goss on The Voice

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the third round of battles where two more contestants from each coach's team battled it out while performing one song together. They did their best to impress, and while all coaches provided feedback, it was up to the team coach to advance one singer.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Tiana Goss and Kate Cosentino from Niall Horan's team delivered an impressive performance. Although it was a difficult decision, the coach decided to advance Kate. However, Chance The Rapper used his only steal for Tiana and selected her for his team.

Fans loved Chance's decision to steal Tiana and felt it was a wise choice.

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years, viewers have witnessed many talented contestants become established artists and singers and this season and have also proved that they are on their way.

They performed in front of the new combination of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Tiana Goss and Kate Casentino battle it out on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the third battle rounds. The coaches had the difficult job of training the contestants and figuring out which two singers should go against each other. After the performance, they also had to choose one to move forward with.

However, with Tiana Goss and Kate Cosentino, it was a different story. Although their coach, Niall Horan, decided to go with Kate, Tiana was not left behind. The latter was stolen by Chance The Rapper and advanced to the Playoffs.

The duo performed Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper. Both Tiana and Kate delivered incredible vocal ranges and runs throughout the performance. The Voice contestants also did complete justice to the song as they also delivered a few dance moves, indicating that they were, in fact, having fun.

Both Tiana and Kate's performance was received with a lot of applause from the audience and the coaches. Chance The Rapper complimented the arrangement and also felt that the ladies had a "star quality" that they proved through their dance moves. But battle-wise, the coach leaned more towards Kate.

Kelly Clarkson felt that it was an "even-playing field" between the two contestants. The Voice coach loved Kate's vocals and her dancing, but she also applauded Tiana's control of her voice. Blake Shelton, for his part, leaned more towards Tiana because she had her pitches in place every single time.

While Niall noted that it was an extremely difficult decision, he ultimately chose to go with Kate. He called her a "readymade star" as she was able to "make any song her own." After Tiana thanked the coach for giving her a chance, Chance The Rapper pressed his only steal for her and selected her for his team.

Fans support Chance The Rapper's decision to steal Tiana Goss on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their support with Chance's call. They felt it was a wise decision as Tiana was a strong contender.

They also thanked the coach for saving their favorite contestant.

Season 23 of The Voice is getting interesting with each battle round. More contestants from the coaches' teams will take to the stage in different battles and display their talent and music skills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who all make it to the next round.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next week on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET and Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

