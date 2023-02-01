La Brea gets season 3 renewal on NBC

It’s the period of cancelations, but NBC has decided to renew La Brea. The network gave its sci-fi disaster drama a season 3 just hours before it aired episodes 8 and 9 of the sophomore season on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Season 2 premiered on September 27, 2022, and the first seven episodes were broadcast till November 15, 2022. La Brea marked its mid-season return after 2.5 months on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, by hosting episodes 8 and 9, titled Stampede and Murder in the Clearing, respectively.

Episode 10, namely The Return, will stream on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023. The second season will reportedly have 14 episodes, so viewers will have to wait for five more episodes to learn how the current season finale paves the path for the next edition.

Created and executive produced by David Appelbaum, the disaster drama has been bankrolled by Matchbox Pictures, Keshet Studios, Bad Apple, and Universal Television.

What do we know of La Brea season 3?

Aside from the renewal update, NBC hasn't shared any other details about season 3 such as its cast, production, and the like. However, Deadline reports that the third season may have six episodes and shooting will most probably commence in March with the team setting up camp in Australia.

The publication guessed that season 3 will be the final edition and even if the show continues, it will feature a new family portrayed by a fresh cast. The average runtime of each episode is 43 minutes, so it’s expected that season 3 episodes will have the same duration.

La Brea hit NBC on September 28, 2021. Season 1, comprising 10 episodes, culminated on November 30, 2021. As mentioned before, season 2 will have 14 episodes, and season 3 may have 10 episodes or 6 as Deadline reports.

Cast, synopsis, and other details about the show

La Brea, which translates to “the pitch” in English, has set its entire production outside of the US. Both seasons have been shot in Australia, with Melbourne and Victoria serving as shooting locales. So, season 3 might indeed set base in the same country.

The synopsis of the TV series reads:

“La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.”

Meanwhile, the cast of the show includes:

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Jack Martin as Josh Harris

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Michelle Vergara Moore as Ella Jones

Watch all the episodes released so far on Peacock and FuboTV. One can also purchase or rent the series on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

