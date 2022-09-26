Who is Martin Sensmeier? Meet the actor set to play The Exiles leader Taamet in La Brea season 2

After a lukewarm response to the first season, La Brea is all set to premiere its latest season on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, with new face Martin Sensmeier. The sci-fi series may have failed to impress critics with its rather scattered narrative, but it has successfully created a lot of mysteries for the new season to follow up on. The final episode of the previous season led the show on a completely different path, almost resembling Netflix's Dark.

With new plot developments, viewers will be introduced to an ancient group called The Exiles. Martin Sensmeier will portray the role of Taamet, the leader of this 10,000 B.C. group. This role will see him become a dangerous adversary to the survivors of the sinkhole, including the Harris family.

David Appelbaum will remain the showrunner for the new season and will receive a helping hand from Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman as executive producers.

Read on for more details about Martin Sensmeier and his role in La Brea ahead of the new season's premiere.

La Brea season 2 cast: Who is Martin Sensmeier?

Martin Sensmeier is an American Actor of Alaska Native and European-American descent. He rose to prominence portraying various Native American characters like Wanahton in HBO's acclaimed Westworld.

Sensmeier was born in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1985, to Raymond and Eva Sensmeier but was raised in Yakutat, Alaska. He has unique genetics, with his father being a German-Tlingit and his mother Koyukon-Athabascan from Ruby, Alaska. He has always identified closely with the cultures of his Alaska Native grandmothers.

Martin's first job was as a welder. He followed it up with a job on an oil rig for Doyon Drilling, which he quit to pursue acting in Los Angeles. He initially worked as a model before landing a role in Beyond the Sky. The film was released after many of his later projects. He rose to prominence with his portrayal of Red Harvest, one of the major characters in the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven.

In 2017, Martin Sensmeier starred in The Chickasaw Rancher and Wind River. The following year, he joined the cast of Westworld. His other prominent works include the role of the physical therapist Martin in season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and Sam in its prequel 1883.

His other credentials include Salem, Lilin's Brood, Perfect, Spare Room, FBI: Most Wanted, The Liberator, The Ice Road, Rutherford Falls, and The Things They Carried. Martin is also a member of the Native Wellness Institute, a youth advocacy group.

When will La Brea season 2 air and what to expect from the new episode

The second season of La Brea is set to start airing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The first episode of the show is titled The Next Day, and it will follow up on the first season's cliffhanger. The synopsis for the first episode reads:

"Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face-to-face with a ruthless prehistoric group; Gavin, Izzy and Ella question whether they're fit to survive in 10,000 B.C.; Josh and Riley wake up in an unfamiliar time."

The episode will air at 9 PM EST on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far