Westworld Season 4 finale ending and spoilers: Who returned and who died?

Spoiler warning: This article contains information about the season finale of Westworld.

Westworld Season 4 has finally come to an end in a chaotic finale that saw the deaths of many major characters, including Clementine. Titled Que Sera, Sera, the eighth episode of Season 4 pretty much ties everything up, but with Dolores mentioning ''one last game,'' there's still scope for another installment.

The show, however, is yet to be officially renewed for a fifth season. With a number of pivotal events unfolding in the episode, the series answered quite a lot of burning questions whilst also leaving some space to explore the story further.

Apart from the shocking deaths, the finale also saw the surprising return of a couple of characters. Read on to find out who died and who returned in the unforgettable Westworld season 4 finale.

Westworld season 4 finale: Major character deaths and returns

The return of Hale, who was previously killed by Host William, was one of the biggest highlights from the show's epic finale. Her subordinates manage to bring her back to life, following which she gets involved in a fierce, bloodied battle with Host William.

In the end, she shoots him, cuts the pearl from his head, and crushes it into dust. Hale then tragically kills herself, but not before she uploads Dolores' pearl into the Sublime.

Meanwhile, Clementine shockingly kills off Stubbs at the pharmacy. Subsequently, an intense battle between Clementine and Caleb ensues, but it doesn't last long as Frankie shoots Clementine to death.

In one of the series' most emotional moments, Caleb tells Frankie about the death of her actual father and reveals that his present body won't survive for too long. The scene ends as the father and daughter bid farewell to each other.

Westworld @WestworldHBO It's now or never. #Westworld Season 4 finale this Sunday on @HBOMax. It's now or never. #Westworld Season 4 finale this Sunday on @HBOMax. https://t.co/YgOlfSPxl7

Perhaps the biggest moment in the show came when Dolores returned looking just like her Season 1 avatar. This comes after she completely transformed herself from her avatar as Christina. Dolores then sets off to the Sublime in order to go back to Westworld.

Her return could impact future story arcs, if at all a Season 5 happens.

In brief, about the show

For the unversed, Westworld is set in the titular fictional world that is replete with robotic hosts. One of the major recurring themes in the show is the complex equation between human beings and artificial intelligence.

The fourth season of the show has received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising the tight storylines, strong characters, and performances by the cast, especially Aaron Paul and Tessa Thompson. The show is yet to be renewed for a fifth installment, but it's likely that it'll happen soon, considering the storyline and the popularity of the show.

The official synopsis of Season 4, according to HBO, reads:

''In this Emmy-winning series set in a futuristic fantasy park, a group of android "hosts" deviate from their programmers' carefully planned scripts. Season 4 picks up seven years after the protracted war, when humanity is finally free. Or so it seems.''

Westworld is available for streaming on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal