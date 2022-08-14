What time will Westworld Season 4 Episode 8 (finale) air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

After the events of Westworld Season 4's penultimate episode sent shockwaves among viewers, one certainly cannot afford to miss out on the finale.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series is based on the 1973 film of the same name. It stars an ensemble cast led by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Luke Hemsworth, Ben Barnes, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the eighth and final episode of Season 4 of the HBO sci-fi dystopian series.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 8: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episode 8, also the season finale, is titled Que Será, Será and is set to air on HBO and HBO Max on August 14, 2022 at 9/8c.

Viewers in the UK can catch the upcoming episode on Sky Atlantic at 2:00 am GMT. Global audiences can also find new episodes on Disney+ along with the previous seasons.

What to expect from Westworld Season 4 Episode 8

Westworld Season 4 finale, titled Que Será, Será, was written by Alison Schapker and Jonathan Nolan and directed by Richard J. Lewis. As usual, the official synopsis for the episode doesn't give away much to maintain the intrigue of the viewers. It simply reads:

"Like what I have done with the place? (I just cranked it to expert level.)"

After the shocking events of the penultimate episode, the finale almost feels like a post-apocalyptic sequence. But the show could easily venture into more apocalyptic events as William continues to terrorize the world. The synopsis could be a hint into William's plan as his new, evolved version wreaks havoc.

With Christina's loss of power and control, the current iteration of New York City built over the season could very well crumble into dust. After the previous episode's bloodbath, it certainly seems like the survival of the fittest moving forward.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 7 recap: Who died?

The most shocking episode this season, Season 4's penultimate iteration, resulted in a terrible fate for many characters.

Bernard, who had been trying to hatch a plan to save humanity, ended up dead. As per his plan, he stormed the tower with a reawakened Maeve, where she fought off with Hale. Meanwhile, C aka Frankie, and Stubbs, went through Olympiad Entertainment to attack Hale's facility, where they found her father Caleb.

Maeve and Hale's fight ended tragically with both of them being killed by William. He then headed to the top of the tower where Bernard was recording a message for someone and he killed him too. Earlier in the episode, William had also killed his real-life self, who had been preserved by Hale in a cryogenic cell.

After killing Bernard, William caused humans in the cities to turn on and kill each other in a sick and twisted game of survival of the fittest. In the episode's closing scene, he was headed into the city himself.

Meanwhile, Christina, who was trying to stop humans from fighting with each other, was made to realize by Teddy that she couldn't stop them because they couldn't see her.

Catch Westworld Season 4's finale on HBO and HBO Max on August 14, 2022 to find out what happens in the aftermath of William's rampage.

