Cait Martin vs. Kala Banham compete in The Voice season 23 Knockouts: Who will Kelly Clarkson pick?

The Voice season 23 will air its next episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document the selected contestants from the battle rounds performing in the Knockouts. Two contestants from each coach's team will perform individual songs. While all coaches can give feedback, it will ultimately be up to the team coach to decide which one of the singers to advance forward.

This week's episode of The Voice will see Cait Martin and Kala Banham perform in front of the coaches. Their performance was showcased as an early release for viewers. By the end of both their songs, Kelly Clarkson remained conflicted as she confessed to liking both their performances. Viewers will have to tune in to see Kelly's decision on Monday.

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to become a legendary franchise. Over the years, many contestants who have appeared on the show have become successful artists.

Season 23 also witnessed many up-and-coming singers perform in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Spoiler alert: The article reveals Kelly Clarkson's choice.

Cait Martin and Kala Banham perform in The Voice Knockouts

Season 23 of The Voice has seen incredible talent over the past few weeks. The contestants passed through the blind auditions and battle rounds to make it to the Knockouts round of the competition. The four coaches also filtered for the "best of the best" and convinced them to join their teams.

The upcoming episode will mark the beginning of the Knockouts round of the competition. Cait Martin and Kala Banham will be seen competing against each other in the round from Kelly Clarkson's team. Their performance was showcased as part of an early-release video.

Cait took to the stage to perform All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston. Throughout her performance, The Voice contestant delivered incredible vocal range, which the judges, especially Chance The Rapper, seemed to enjoy. At one point, she took the mic off the stand and stood ahead on the stage to deliver high pitched vocals, earning a standing ovation from Kelly.

Kala, for her part, sang Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls. All four coaches carefully observed her performance. Her former coach Niall Horan was all smiles throughout her rendition. By the end of her performance, she also received a standing ovation from Kelly.

The Voice coaches then proceeded to give both contestants their feedback. Blake Shelton expressed that Cait had sharp notes, which showcased her nervouness. He leaned more towards Kala because of her storytelling ability. Fellow coach Niall Horan also echoed the sentiments and felt Kala won the battle with her storytelling voice.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper emphasized that Cait took the performance to another level and was "spot-on Whitney (Houston)." He explained that the contestant took that round "by the throat," and that it was Cait "all the way."

The Voice contestants' team coach Kelly Clarkson described them as two different ninjas. Cait was "right in the face, knocking them out," while Kala was "sneaky like a sniper." She applauded the former for nailing the performance and noted that not many people would have been able to accomplish that.

Kelly also complimented Kala and called the contestant "one of my favorite storytellers I've worked with." Noting that none of them deserved to go home, Kelly looked conflicted in choosing between the two.

As for who Kelly picked, according to MjsBigBlog, The Voice judge decided to go with Cait Martin for the Knockout rounds. However, Kala didn't go home. Chance The Rapper, who noted that he had been trying to get her into his team, pressed his only steal button and took the contestant on his team.

Season 23 of The Voice has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, contestants will have to prove their mettle in difficult challenges to keep moving forward in the competition. Viewers will have to wait and find out who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

