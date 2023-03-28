"So glad you stole Kala": Fans celebrate as Kelly Clarkson steals Kala Banham from Team Niall on The Voice

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the beginning of the battle rounds of the competition. Two contestants from each coach's team were pitted against each other in a battle and had to perform their best to impress the coaches. It was ultimately up to the team coach to decide who to advance.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Kala Banham and Gina Miles from Team Niall battled it out with an incredible performance. Although it was a tough decision, Niall decided to go with Gina. However, Kelly stole Kala and gave the latter a second chance at competing on the show.

Fans loved Kelly's decision to steal Kala and celebrated the win. One tweeted:

Kala Banham and Gina Miles battle it out on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the first round of battles. They had to do their best to impress the coaches. Considering the season has a talented bunch of participants from the blind auditions, it was an extremely tough choice for the team coach to pick one.

Gina Miles and Kala Banham from Niall Horan's team had to battle it out in one performance. Both contestants loved being paired as they felt that their voices would blend well. They complimented each other's blind auditions. Gina was chosen by both Niall and Kelly back then. She recalled being very nervous.

Kala, for her part, was chosen by Niall. The Voice coach blocked Kelly from picking the contestant during the auditions, which left his fellow coach extremely disappointed. The singer was grateful to the Irish singer for using his only block on her. For the battles, the duo were to perform Skinny Love by Bon Iver (Birdy's version).

After an intense training session, Niall complimented Kala for digging deeper into her emotions. He felt Gina was a different person than she was during her audition round. The coach felt that both the contestants were great storytellers.

The Voice contestants delivered a remarkable performance. Kelly Clarkson explained how it broke her heart when Niall blocked her from choosing Kala. Chance The Rapper complimented Kala for holding on to the song and applauded Gina for her unique notes.

Blake Shelton felt that the performance was evenly matched. He, however, was very impressed with Gina's vocals and confessed to never hearing a voice like that. Niall also complimented the contestant for her bold voice and notes, which were descriptive of her character. He also applauded Kala for her commitment to the competition.

Ahead of making his final decision, The Voice coach said:

"I've got a really really tough decision to make, and I hope that someone helps me out here. Coz I swear to God this has been sleepless. Because I've been on a show like this and I know exactly how it feels to stand there and know that your future is in the hands of someone else."

Niall ultimately decided to go with Gina. This left Kala open to a steal by fellow coaches. And Kelly did exactly that. She stole Kala, which meant that the contestant was back to compete.

Speaking about stealing The Voice contestant, Kelly said:

"I stole Kala because I've been waiting for her. I remember her from the blinds. I was blocked. So I'm really glad she's with Team Kelly. Watch out Niall."

Fans glad with Kelly stealing Kala on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at Kelly choosing to steal Kala. Check out what they have to say.

Fans also noted that the Kelly-Kala duo is a great pair and that the coach can help the contestant win the show. Check it out.

Season 23 of The Voice keeps getting interesting with each passing episode. The contestants will be faced with even more challenges that will push them to their limits and test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all pan out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

