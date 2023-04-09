The Wall season 5 release date and air time on NBC

A new season of The Wall is scheduled to premiere on NBC on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9/8c. This season promises to be even more thrilling and exciting for viewers as a new game-changing twist is set to be introduced. The show will be hosted and executive produced by actor, comedian, author, and TV personality Chris Hardwick. His previous work includes @midnight with Chris Hardwick, which won an Emmy for outstanding interactive programming.

Chris Hardwick has also appeared on shows like Trashed and Singled Out. One of the executive producers for The Wall is none other than LeBron James, known as the king of the NBA by his fans, as well as his friend Maverick Carter.

Adding to this list, television producer Andrew Glassman will also serve as an executive producer.

Michael Dempsey and Alan Carter are the show's directors. Aside from this, it is also expected that Bel-Air star Jabari Banks will make an appearance this year on The Wall.

The Wall: Two lucky players will play to win $2.8 million

On The Wall, players work together and answer questions to win a large cash prize. Each night, there is over $12 million on the line, not to mention the $3 million on the single electrifying drop.

According to NBC's official press release, the game involves:

“When a question is answered correctly, a green ball falls down the four-story wall and more cash is added to the slot players' winning total, called the bank. If a question is answered incorrectly, a red ball drops and value is deducted from the team’s bank.”

As the players will compete in pairs, they must build trust among themselves to make the right decisions at the right time to earn more money. As of now, the show has given away an amount of $25 million to its players.

There will be many new features in this upcoming season of The Wall, and as such, players will have the opportunity to earn even more money.

In accordance with NBC's description:

“In the new “Wall to Wall” segment, seven golden balls are dropped at the same time, giving players the chance to add more than $1 million to their earnings. The chance to win big also comes with a big risk: They could lose everything they've already accumulated in their bank if the question is answered incorrectly.”

In addition, there will be two lucky players who will play the game with the chance to win $2.8 million, the highest amount for which any player has ever played.

Who will be the contestants on The Wall?

The upcoming 5th season of the show will feature “a retired Army Staff Sergeant who lost part of four limbs during his third tour abroad, a Capitol Police officer who saved a Congressman’s life, a retired public transportation supervisor who saved a man from an oncoming train, and a young couple who has cleaned up over 100,000 pounds of cash from their community.”

On Tuesday, April 11 at 9/8c, NBC will air the latest episodes of the show. Wednesdays will be the day for Peacock to stream the latest show.

