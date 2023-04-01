How did Peacock pull April Fool's Day stunt? All about Duolingo show Love Language

The trailer for a new fake dating show called Love Language was released by NBC Universal's Peacock for April Fool's Day in partnership with Duolingo. Duolingo is a language-learning app.

The fake reality TV show trailer fooled several users as it started by mentioning that it will have ten “confident and flirty singles.” It said that the singles will be from all across the world, who will share a house in paradise and hope to find true love."

The catch of the series was that none of the contestants spoke one another's languages. Even though the reality show was fake, its trailer was the only real thing about it, which seems to be what fooled viewers into believing that it was a real show. Viewers can watch the trailer of the fake reality dating show Love Language on the Peacock and Duolingo apps.

Love Language the fake dating reality series showed the Duo, the Duolingo owl, as the judge and host

The Love Language trailer showed that every individual will have to compete their daily Duolingo language lessons. At the end of the episode, they will be tasked with finding a match, basically the person they feel the most compatible with. Contestants who can't comply will be kicked out of the show by its "iconic host and merciless judge, Duo the Owl.”

Among the others featured in the trailer for Love Language, was reality TV star Francesca Farago. She has appeared on several reality shows including Too Hot To Handle, Perfect Match, and for a few episodes on Love is Blind season 1.

Francesca, who has more than 6.1 million followers on Instagram, is dating a social-media influencer and LGBT+ activist, Jesse Sullivan.

Fans might have been surprised to see her in the trailer for the show as she often shares pictures with her boyfriend on her Instagram account.

Why was the fake dating reality show created?

The trailer of Love Language was made to show NBC Universal's Peacock's partnership with Duolingo. According to a report in Variety, to promote Love Language viewers were offered 50% off for three months on Peacock Premium for a one-time payment of $7.49 through April 19. It added that the version of Peacock that supports ads is priced at $4.99 a month.

The report adds:

“BCU is focused on ramping up Peacock’s paid subscriber base and in January ended signups for the free version of Peacock. The company reported 20 million paid subscribers for Peacock as of the end of 2022, more than doubling from 9 million a year earlier.”

Starting April 19, 2023, new subscribers to Peacock Premium will receive a 50 percent discount on their first three months of subscription. To claim the offer, they can use the promo code APRILFOOLS 2023. Additionally, with the promo code LOVELANGUAGE, Duolingo users can also get a free first-month subscription.

Annie Luo, the Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships, Peacock, said that Love Language was the perfect addition to the channel's "fan-centric, groundbreaking reality programming.”

Manu Orssaud, Vice President of Global Marketing at Duolingo, discussed their partnership with NBCUniversal's Peacock added:

“By partnering with Peacock, a leader in buzzworthy reality TV, we were able take this approach to a whole new level by bringing Duolingo’s unique, and unhinged, spin to the romantic reality series space, featuring none other than Duo the Owl.”

As a way to celebrate April Fool's Day and their partnership, the trailer was a hilarious initiative by Duolingo and Peacock. Many fans were under the impression that it was an upcoming reality TV show.

