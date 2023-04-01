April Fool fever floods Twitter with misleading anime news

April 1 is April Fools' Day and everyone is out playing practical jokes on one another, including the anime community. Like previous years, there have been numerous April Fool jokes among the fan community this year as well.

Unfortunately, this year's April Fools' Day resulted in a lot of inaccurate anime news, and fans' reactions have varied. For example, there have been reports of Date A Live, a live-action film, and Re:ZERO, but all of these reports have been found to be false.

Fans respond to April Fool's news about anime like Date A Live, Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Overlord, etc

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Date A Live" Franchise is getting a Live-Action Adaptation.



In Japanese theaters on April 1, 2023. "Date A Live" Franchise is getting a Live-Action Adaptation. In Japanese theaters on April 1, 2023. https://t.co/KRl9SrGqgw

The anime fandom has been waiting for the introduction of the next season of Date A Live, and on April 1, 2023, Kadokawa announced a fake Date A Live live-action film. The poster, released on April Fool's Day, was complete with photos of the fan-favorite female Kurumi in a chapel. Fans of the anime at first had mixed reactions, but it was later revealed as an April 1st project.

However, the anime production team has advised viewers to keep an eye out for April 5, 2023. They said that there will be a live stream where accurate information about the upcoming season of Date A Live might be revealed.

Hinano Nito, a rising star, modeled for the images. Cospatio designed the outfit, which was sold in Japan last year. The responses from the fans, though, are worth looking at.

Not only that, but one Naruto fan who is a credible user stated that studio Pierrot has announced a new Naruto movie and Attack on Titan was also not forgotten. On Twitter, a credible user announced that the fourth part of the final season of Attack on Titan will also be there.

However, as soon as these tweets were made, fans flooded social media and commented on the post. Fans of the series commented that they cannot be made fools since it is April 1, 2023. Others were not happy about the posts.

Ruuki @YuugiUta @AoTJewels Its April 1 in some parts of the world meaning its Apirl fools. ya'll this can't fool me @AoTJewels Its April 1 in some parts of the world meaning its Apirl fools. ya'll this can't fool me https://t.co/49FLURLrkC

However, it wasn't just Date A Live, Naruto, and Attack on Titan that played an April Fool joke.

As an April Fool's hoax, Kadokawa also revealed a fictitious Ple Ple Pleiades x Kage-jitsu crossover anime starring Overlord and The Eminence in Shadow. The characters are shown in the teaser image in a super-deformed shape. Much like Kadokawa's earlier, popular Isekai Quartet crossover series, this promises a TV premiere date of April 2138.

The proposed scenario would have seen characters from both shows switching locations. The teaser image shows Eminence in Shadow's Cid staring indignantly while Overlord protagonist Ainz poses flamboyantly. Some fans hoped to witness the crossover, while others thought it was an April Fool's hoax.

Erza Uchiha @Flerrox @AniNewsAndFacts Those japanese April's fools are kicking very hard bc so many announcements and the majority of the world is still trapped in March... @AniNewsAndFacts Those japanese April's fools are kicking very hard bc so many announcements and the majority of the world is still trapped in March...

stan (: @hecalledstan @AniNewsAndFacts i think i speak for every single human alive right now when i say nobody will be watching this @AniNewsAndFacts i think i speak for every single human alive right now when i say nobody will be watching this

As previously reported, Re: Zero did not back down and continued to tweet a key image along with the announcement that Re:ZERO: Beginning Life in Wizard Girl will be available shortly. However, when the post went public, fans had a lot to say.

Not only the aforementioned seriesm but Kuroko no Basket, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vinland Saga, and others were included in the April Fool's Day article. For instance, Vinland Saga sent a brochure stating that workers are needed at Ketil's Farm because landlord Ketil is looking for farmhands to help with land clearing and farming.

Mashle also displayed a picture in which all of the characters had transformed into Mash. As a result of all of these anime-created pranks, fans swamped social media with comments. However, they all seemed to take the pranks as jokes and joined in the fun.

