How old is Cait Martin? The Voice 23 contestant receives four chair turns from the coaches

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 will air a brand new episode on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a fresh set of contestants participating in the next round of blind auditions. They will deliver impressive performances in front of the coaches to have one or more of them turn their chairs and select them for their team.

The upcoming episode of The Voice will see 32-year-old Cait Martin deliver an iconic rendition of Harry Styles' As It Was and receive four chair turns from the coaches. The coaches were then seen competing and using their convincing abilities to win the competitor over to their team. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who Cait chooses as her coach.

The Voice 23 contestant Cait Martin delivers an impressive performance

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a lot of talent in the form of singers and musicians. Many of them have attempted difficult songs with a lot of tonal changes and delivered incredible performances to receive chair turns from coaches.

While some have only received one turn, which automatically puts them on the chosen coach's team, others have received multiple turns, which then has the coaches fighting to get them on their team. Cait Martin was one of those from the latter group, as she received four chair turns from the coaches.

The contestant on season 23 of The Voice performed As It Was by Harry Styles at her audition. When the coaches learned that the singer had chosen to perform such a well-known song, they had high expectations. Cait, however, was able to personalize the song by adding a soulful rendition to the track.

As soon as she hit the first note, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair and cheered for the singer. Cait continued to sing, hoping to get more chair turns from the fellow coaches. Her parents eagerly waited for the same. Soon, even Niall Horan was impressed by the contestant and turned his chair.

By the end of The Voice contestant's performance, OG coach Blake Shelton and first-time coach Chance The Rapper also turned their chairs. Cait received four turns, and now it was all up to her to choose her coach. Kelly tried convincing the contestant by recalling how she turned her chair instantly. The coach said:

"That beautiful vibrato is so crystal clear. And then I knew you were going to go big and powerful, but I didn't know how big your range was. That was high, and you did it so effortlessly. I feel like I would be such a great Coach for you. I literally believed in you, like, lightyears before these guys turned around. I don't know why it took them so long."

Blake brought up his iconic line about season 23 being his "last season as the coach" and that he wanted to go out with a win. While Kelly initially stated how her fellow coach was now tired, he requested the contestant to join his team and assured her that he would "dig down deep and somehow find the energy and the passion one more time to win."

Niall, for his part, noted that his fellow coach Blake has "passed the baton over." He resonated with Cait's storytelling-type music and loved the audition. The coach further said:

"You just kept so much control in the highest parts and had so many dynamic and beautiful moments in the song. And I would love you to be a member of Team Niall on Season 23. Please, I beg you!"

While Cait confessed to having a difficult time deciding, The Voice coach Chance The Rapper didn't give up on his bid. He then asked her to join his team and noted how the texture and tone of her voice were "reminiscent of Whitney [Houston]."

While all the coaches made convincing pitches, it will be interesting to see who Cait picks as her coach.

The highly successful NBC franchise has been on the air for more than ten years. This season is no exception to the show's and its format's history of audience investment. The installment has just begun, and viewers have already picked their favorites. While some managed to impress, others failed to make their mark and had to head home.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice 23 this Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

