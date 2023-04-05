The Voice season 23: Which contestants made it through the battle rounds?

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented the fourth round of the battles in the competition. Two contestants from each coach's team were selected to compete against each other. They gave it their all and left it up to the coach to decide who they wanted to advance forward with.

On this week's episode of The Voice, viewers witnessed the final round of battles. The past two weeks saw a multitude of talent among the singers as they took to the stage to compete against each other. While some impressed the coaches and advanced to the next round, others failed to make their mark as they headed home.

A few other contestants were also saved either by their coach's playoff pass or the fellow coaches' steal. Four battle episodes concluded this week and the contestants have now moved on to the Playoffs and Knockouts round.

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the past two decades. Season 23 of the competition has featured many talented contestants delivering incredible performances to impress coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

List of contestants who made it through the battle rounds of The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants competing in the final battle round. The remaining duos gave it their all to battle it out as the coaches selected their final team members for the next round.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Battles Part 4, reads:

"The battle rounds conclude as the coaches prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts or advancing straight to playoffs with the coveted playoff pass; each coach has one steal and one playoff pass."

Check out which contestants made it through the battle rounds on The Voice.

TEAM BLAKE - Tasha Jessen, Grace West, Kylee Dayne, Marykate Conner (Playoff Pass), Walker Wilson, Neil Salsich, and NOIVAS (steal)

TEAM KELLY - Rachel Christine, Cait Martin, ALI, Marcos Covos, Holly Brand, B. Smooth (Playoff Pass), and Kala Banham (steal)

TEAM CHANCE - Sorelle, Manasseh Samone (Playoff Pass), Ray Uriel, Jamar Langley, Magnus, NariYella, and Tiana Goss (steal)

TEAM NIALL - Gina Miles, Michael B., Ryley Tate Wilson (Playoff Pass), Ross Clayton, Kate Cosentino, Jerome Godwin, and EJ Michels (steal)

The chosen contestants on The Voice will move to the Knockouts round, while the ones with the Playoff Pass will advance straight to the Playoffs.

In the Knockouts round, two contestants from each coach's team will compete against each other. This time, however, it would be an individual performance instead of a duet. Lenedary country music icon Reba McEntire will be present to mentor all the artists in the round. The coaches will once again have one steal that they can use on any one of their fellow coaches' contestants.

In the Playoffs, the pass winners and the chosen contestants from The Voice knockouts will compete to advance forward. Each coach will only be able to move two of their singers to the semi-finals, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Season 23 of The Voice is getting even more interesting after the battle rounds. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face even tougher challenges, pushing them to their utmost potential. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

