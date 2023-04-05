"Excellent steal!": The Voice fans excited after Blake Shelton steals NOIVAS from Chance The Rapper

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented the final round of battles in the competition.

Two contestants from each coaches' team competed against each other in a single performance in hopes of impressing the coaches. Although all coaches provided feedback, it was ultimately the team coach's decision to choose one singer to advance forward.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Ray Uriel and NOIVAS from Chance The Rapper's team competed against each other in the battle rounds of the competition. Although it was one of the toughest decisions to make, the coach ultimately decided to go with Ray.

However, fellow coach Blake Shelton used his only steal on NOIVAS, taking him to his team and advancing him forward. Fans were in support of Blake's decision. One tweeted:

The hit NBC has been on the air for over two decades and has only grown in popularity with each passing installment. Over the years, the franchise has had many talented contestants become established artists, garnering a huge fan base.

Season 23 is no different as the participants performed in front of the new combination of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Ray Uriel and NOIVAS battle it out on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the final battle rounds. The coaches trained their set of contestants and pitched two who they felt would blend well, for a battle. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed an incredible amount of talent from the singers.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Battles Part 4, reads:

"The battle rounds conclude as the coaches prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts or advancing straight to playoffs with the coveted playoff pass; each coach has one steal and one playoff pass."

Ray Uriel and NOIVAS bagan their battle with lifted spirits from the audience. The Voice duo performed Jealous Guy by John Lennon. Throughout the performace, it was clear that it was a great duet as the two voices blended well with each other but were also distinct in their own way.

Both contestants delivered incredible runs and vocal ranges throughout their performances, which the coaches seemingly enjoyed to their fullest. Ray and NOIVAS' battle was received with thunderous applause from the coaches and the live audience.

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson felt that it was an evenly-matched performance. She loved NOIVAS' energy and called it "powerful and infectious." The coach also loved Ray's runs, which she called "sneaky," and leaned a bit more towards him at the end. Blake, however, vouced for NOIVAS going by the contestant's energy.

Niall Horan loved both their distinct voices and confessed to being of no help to Chance. The latter, being their team coach, had to decide on one. The rapper noted that he'd blocked Blake from picking NOIVAS during the blind auditions because of how good he was. However, the coach ultimately decided to go with Ray.

Blake Shelton soon pressed his only steal for NOIVAS, sending him to the next round from Team Blake.

Fans thank Blake Shelton for stealing NOIVAS on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their excitement after Blake stole NOIVAS. Check it out.

Some fans also felt that it was great that Blake stole NOIVAS as the contestant initially wanted to be on his team.

Season 23 of The Voice has finally concluded its battle rounds. As the installment progresses, the chosen contestants will face tougher challenges that will push them to their limits and test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

