That's My Jam season 2 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

Episode 5 of That's My Jam season 2 will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET. This episode of That's My Jam will feature five rounds of musical and dance games with Jimmy Fallon's four guests, Keke Palmer, Joel McHale, will.i.am, and Saweetie.

The synopsis of season 2 episode 5 of That's My Jam reads:

“Keke Palmer, Joel McHale, will.i.am and Saweetie joins host Jimmy Fallon for a night of musical performances and games, including Turn the Beat Around, Get Outta My Face, Perfect Mashup, and more, for a chance to be champions.”

Episode 5 of That's My Jam season 2 has been titled Keke Palmer & Saweetie vs. Joel McHale & will.i.am

Four episodes of That's My Jam season 2 have already been released, and have been well-received by fans. John Stamos, Taraji P. Henson, Quinta Brunson, and Craig Robinson recently appeared in episode 4 of season 2 and left viewers entertained.

A friendly musical competition will now take place on That's My Jam season 2 episode 5 with host Jimmy Fallon and four celebrity guests in this upcoming episode entitled Keke Palmer & Saweetie vs. Joel McHale & Will.i.am.

The upcoming episode will see Keke Palmer and Saweetie go up against Joel McHale and will.i.am. The celebrities will play games such as Turn the Beat Around, Get Outta My Face, Perfect Mashup, and more.

About the contestants on That's My Jam season 2 episode 5

Keke Palmer

Palmer has gained popularity as an actress, singer, and television personality for her leading roles in comedy and drama productions. In 2019, Times magazine listed her as one of the most influential people in the world. She began her acting career with Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004), The Wool Cap (2004), and Akeelah and the Bee (2006). She is also known for the roles she played in Madea's Family Reunion (2006), Jump In! (2007), The Longshots (2008), and Shrink (2009). Her debut studio album, So Uncool, was released in 2007.

She has won a Primetime Emmy Award and five NAACP Image Awards throughout her career. She has also been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Joel McHale

Known for hosting The Soup (2004–2015) and starring in Community (2009–2015), Joel McHale is an actor, comedian, and television host. Additionally, he took on roles in titles including Spider-Man 2, Ted, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, and The Happytime Murders.

He is also well-known for his work in CBS's The Great Indoors (2016–2017) and for hosting a revival of Card Sharks (2019–2021).

Will.i.am

Will.i.am, whose full name is William James Adams, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer. He is also the lead member and founder of the Black Eyed Peas. In his solo career, he released many hit songs, including Lost Change (2001), Must B 21 (2003), Songs About Girls (2007), and many more.

In his capacity as a music producer, he has worked with many talented artists, including A.R. Rahman, Michael Jackson, Kesha, Usher, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Cheryl, David Guetta, U2, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, and many more.

Aside from that, he has also been a judge and mentor on TV shows such as The Voice UK (2012–present), The Voice Australia (2014), and The Voice Kids (2017–present).

Saweetie

She is a rapper and singer originally named Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper. In 2017, Saweetie released her debut single Icy Grl, and in 2018, she released another song, High Maintenance.

She is also known for her tracks including Tap In, Closer, Best Friend, My Type, and more.

Check out the upcoming episode of That's My Jam season 2 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes