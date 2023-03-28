That's My Jam season 2 episode 4 release date, time and celebrity guests

That's My Jam season 2 episode 4 will be released on NBC on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the first three episodes of the latest season have already received a lot of love from its fans.

In the upcoming episode, new celebrities will showcase their talents, dance moves, and their musical knowledge. They will face several challenges, see some drama with a lot of twists and turns on their journey. The guests appearing on the episode will include John Stamos, Taraji P. Henson, Quinta Brunson, and Craig Robinson.

They will face a set of musical challenges as they compete in teams and the winner will get to choose a charity that receives the winning prize.

NBC's description of That's My Jam season two reads:

"Jimmy Fallon hosts some of today's biggest stars as they play a variety of music- and dance-inspired games, competing head-to-head and mic-to-mic for five rounds of friendly competition, unforgettable moments and hilarious performances."

There will be four games played by the celebrity guests in That's My Jam season 2 episode 4

The four guests will play a variety of games such as Turn the Beat Around, Random Instrument Challenge, Perfect Mashup, and Slay It, Don't Spray It.

The upcoming episode of That's My Jam is titled, Taraji P Henson & John Stamos vs. Quinta Brunson & Craig Robinson, and its synopsis reads:

“Celebrity guests John Stamos, Taraji P. Henson, Quinta Brunson, and Craig Robinson join for musical performances and games, including Turn the Beat Around, Random Instrument Challenge, Perfect Mashup, and Slay It, Don't Spray It.”

The guest list, mentioned earlier, has some of the most talented entertainers in the industry and one of them is John Stamos. A popular actor and musician, Stamos is known for his role as Blackie Parrish on ABC's soap opera General Hospital as well as for his role as Uncle Jesse in the series Full House and its sequel Fuller House.

The show's next guest, Taraji P. Henson, is known for her role in the series Empire in the film Hidden Figures. She has also appeared in films like Baby Boy, Hustle & Flow, and Date Night.

Quinta Brunson, who previously appeared in several Buzzfeed videos, is a writer, producer, actress, and comedian. She is best known for executive producing, writing, and starring in the ABC comedy series Abott Elementary.

The final guest Craig Robinson has appeared in multiple series but is famous for his roles in The Office, The Cleveland Show, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Pictures shared on social media show host Jimmy Fallon having a great time with the guests as they play games together. An Instagram picture shows Stamos, Henson, Brunson, and Robinson competing against each other as they showed off some dance moves.

