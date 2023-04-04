"You REALLY did Carlos wrong": Why do fans feel Blake Shelton was unfair towards Carlos Rising on The Voice?

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the third round of battles in the competition. Two contestants from each coach's team were chosen to compete against each other. While all coaches provided their feedback, it was ultimately the team coach's decision to advance one contestant forward.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Carlos Rising and Grace West from Blake Shelton's team performed a country song in the battle rounds of the competition. Although it was a tough decision, Blake decided to go with Grace, which left Carlos out of the competition.

Fans felt that it was unfair for Blake to have Carlos sing a country song just because Grace was a country artist. One tweeted:

Fans felt that it was unfair for Blake to have Carlos sing a country song just because Grace was a country artist. One tweeted: "You REALLY did Carlos WRONG by making him sing Country! EVERYONE KNEW who you were gonna pick before they ever sang! Just WRONG on your part."

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over two decades and has only proved to be more successful with each passing installment. Season 21 of the competition has seen a lot of talented singers perform in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton. While some managed to impress, others failed to make their mark.

Carlos Rising and Grace West battle it out on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the third round of battles. The coaches trained their set of singers and paired them with ones they felt would mesh well. The participants also delivered some of their best music skills to secure their spot intact in the coaches' teams.

Carlos Rising and Grace West from Blake Shelton's team performed I Told You So, a hit country song by Randy Travis. The contestants accompanied their performance with their respective guitars and delivered smooth vocals and stable voices. Their duet was greeted with a lot of applause from the coaches and the live audience.

The Voice coach Niall Horan noted that the huskiness in Carlos' voice complimented Grace's sweetness. He, however, leaned more towards Grace as she had a lot of control over her voice. Chance The Rapper felt that the performance was "evenly matched."

Kelly Clarkson, for her part, applauded Carlos' voice and felt that he could sing in many different genres. Like her fellow coach Niall, she gravitated towards Grace because she believed the contestant had a magical voice and tone.

Blake Shelton complimented The Voice contestants for their performance. While he noted that Carlos could fit into any song, he complimented Grace and confessed that she was born to do country music. Although he felt that it was evenly matched, the coach chose to move forward with Grace.

By the end of the performance, Blake believed that Grace would do great in the country music industry and wanted to be a part of it. The coach further said:

"Carlos is super talented, there's no doubt about it. But I had to go with Grace."

Fans feel that The Voice duet was unfair towards Carlos Rising

Fans felt that it was unfair of Blake to have Carlos and Grace sing a country song, all while knowing that the latter had a strong suit for the same. Check it out.

"Carlos is exactly why certain singers shouldn't be on Blake's team he chose a country song for his country artist and Carlos never sung it before it was clear he was going home off that song choice"

Carl Schneider @CarlSchnei35088 @blakeshelton #TheVoice



"I thought the battle round between Grace and Carlos was very one sided. As you picked a country song knowing that Grace would win."

"why pair a true country singer who lives in Nashville and grew up with that song with Carlos Rising?? He never sang country and did not even know the song! So unfair!!"

"Kinda unfair for Carlos. Should not have put him in against country song/singer. He picked you for a coach so why did you do that to him?"

Some fans also felt that Blake did a big mistake by not picking Carlos as the contestant was a strong contender. They also felt other coaches could've saved him.

Linda Gross @LindaGr78245406 @kellyclarkson #TheVoice

"So unfair for Blake to pair a true country singer who grew up with the song they sang with Carlos Rising!!! So unfair and wrong"

"You should have sent grace through and kept carlos too. There are few singers left this year as good as those two."

Season 23 of The Voice has seen incredible talent throughout the episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face even tougher challenges that will push them to their utmost potential and test their musical skills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

