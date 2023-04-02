Michel B. and Ryley Tate Wilson battle it out on The Voice: Will Niall Horan be able to pick one?

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, April 3, at 8:00 pm ET and Tuesday, April 4, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC.

The upcoming week will continue to feature battle rounds, where two contestants from each coach's team will battle it out to move to the next round. While all coaches will provide their feedback, it will ultimately be the team coach's decision.

On the upcoming episode of The Voice, Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson from Niall Horan's team will battle it out in one of the most interesting performances of the season. Both are strong contenders in the competition and it will be an extremely difficult decision for the coach to pick one out of the two to advance forward to the next round.

Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson deliver a stunning battle performance on The Voice

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a huge amount of talent over the past few weeks. Many contestants impressed the coaches in the blind auditions and were taken by the four coaches in their teams. Last week saw the first round of battles where the singers delivered incredible performances and moved to the next round.

The talent and performances this week are only going to get better. Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson's battle in the competition was showcased in an early release video. Both the contestants are from coach Niall Horan's team and battled it out to give viewers and coaches a tough run for their money.

The Voice contestants performed to Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon. Throughout the performances, both singers harmonized beautifully and while their voices blended really well, their individuality was also clearly visible. Both had immaculate notes and a powerful stage presence which stunned the coaches as they were left shocked and impressed at the same time.

All four judges ended up giving the contestants a standing ovation as the live audience also cheered for the duo. Chance The Rapper described the performance as "insane" and said that it was the best battle performance so far. The coach loved the arrangement and applauded the duo for complimenting each other well.

While Chance applauded Ryley's control of his voice at just 15 years of age, he still leaned towards Michael B. Kelly Clarkson complimented Ryley on his "raspy but beautiful, airy falsetto." She, however, also took a dig at fellow coach Blake Shelton about not turning for Michael B. during The Voice blind auditions.

She also expressed being of no help to Niall this time, who had to make a decision. Blake then gave his feedback to the contestants.

Leaning more towards Michael B. as fellow coach Chance The Rapper, he said:

"Riley, we all knew what to expect from you, we knew it was going to be incredible. Michael, for my money I feel like you won that battle partly because of how comfortable you were on stage."

By the end of the preview clip of The Voice episode, Niall had to make the decision to choose the winner of the battle. Before giving out the name of the winner, the coach said:

"If they ask me to come back I'm not coming back because I can't tell you how hard this is. The performance from the two of you was just off the charts. You sung beautifully together."

Spoiler Alert: The following statement contains Niall's final decision.

According to Mjsbigblog, Niall Horan chose to move forward with Michael B. However, as Ryley was available for steal, the coach didn't let anyone else pick the 15 year old talent and used his only Playoff Pass on the contestant. This advanced both singers to the next round of the competition.

The Voice, which has been on the air for over two decades, has been extremely popular since its inception. Season 23 of the competition has seen a lot of talented contestants perform in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Monday, April 3, at 8:00 pm ET and Tuesday, April 4, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC.

