The Voice season 23 episode 5 release date and air time

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The upcoming episodes will document a brand new set of contestant hopefuls participating in the fifth round of blind auditions. They will put their best foot forward in hopes of having one or more coaches turn their chairs and select them for their team.

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has established itself as an extremely successful franchise.

Season 23 is no different and has seen the singers perform in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who appeared as the coach after a brief break, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will bid farewell to the show after this season.

Episode 5 of The Voice will see all coaches try to rope in a singer after her flawless rendition

For the fifth round of blind auditions, the contestants will take to the stage and begin singing as the four coaches evaluate their performance and see if the hopeful has potential.

If a coach loves the performance, they will turn their chairs for the contestant. If the singer receives only one chair turn, they will automatically be allotted to the respective coach's team.

If more than one chair turn takes place, then the coaches will have to take their convincing skills out of the bag and try to get the contestant in their team. The singer then has the option to choose which coach fits them best.

The Voice showcased 32-year-old singer Cait Martin's audition as part of the early release video. For her audition, the contestant chose to sing Harry Styles' hit single As It Was and instantly impressed the judges with her voice. Kelly Clarkson turned her chair just a few seconds into the performance, and Niall Horan followed suit.

By the end of Cait's performance, both Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper had also turned their chairs. The contestant received four chair turns and each coach tried to convince her to join their team. Viewers will have to wait to find out which coach manages to rope Cait into their team.

Where do The Voice coaches stand with their teams ahead of episode 5?

Niall Horan leads the pack with eight contestants - Ross Clayton, Michael B., Kala Banham, Ryley Tate Wilson, Jerome Godwin, Laura Littleton, Kate Cosentino, and Tiana Goss.

Blake Shelton is just behind his fellow coach, with seven contestants on The Voice - Neil Salsich, Tasha Jessen, Alex Whalen, Carlos Rising, Walker Wilson, EJ Michels, and Mary Kate Connor.

Kelly Clarkson has six contestants in her team - Holly Brand, D.Smooth, Sheer Element, Allie Keck, Ali, and Marcos Covos.

Chance The Rapper also has six talented contestants - Sorelle, NOIVAS, Magnus, Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, and Chloe Abbott.

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a lot of talent over the past few weeks. As the installment progresses, more contestants will take to the stage and deliver iconic performances before moving to the next round.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice this Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

