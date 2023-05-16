"Awesome choice": The Voice fans praise Reba McEntire as the country singer replaces Blake Shelton

NBC aired The Voice season 23 semi-finals on Monday, May 15, at 8 pm ET. The network surprised fans by announcing the replacement of Blake Shelton even before the season ended. Shelton has been a part of the judges' panel for the past 12 years and 23 seasons, announcing his retirement from the series in December 2022.

Now, popular country singer Reba McEntire will replace him in the next season of The Voice, as announced by NBC in the semi-finals. Reba was the mega-mentor for season 23 and even worked with Blake in the first season. In the episode, McEntire was seen sitting in Blake's chair and talking to host Carson Daly.

Carson said that Reba was already a part of the show and the latter also mentioned that she was looking forward to being a judge. Reba thanked Carson for his "hospitality" and even jokingly refused to stand up from Blake's seat.

Shelton reminded her that he still had one week left on the show and the two singers hugged before Reba left the stage.

The Voice fans said that they would miss Shelton's presence on stage but were very excited to see Reba as a judge and called her "an awesome choice" to replace Blake.

Mizzyspell @mizzyspell @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I was so, Miss Blake and yourself next season, but Reba was an awesome choice @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I was so, Miss Blake and yourself next season, but Reba was an awesome choice❤️

The Voice fans can't wait to see Reba as a judge next season

Blake Shelton holds the title for the most number of wins on The Voice, eight in total, and even met his wife Gwen Stefani on the show. He now wants to concentrate on his music career and spend more time with Gwen and her kids.

Fans praised NBC's decision of making Reba the next judge as she has already worked on the show and is a very talented singer.

colleen @bcthorn86 @blakeshelton

You will be missed greatly. wishing you all the love & happiness as you move to the next adventure. Reba will keep country music alive

Love Colleen from Michigan #TheVoice bye Blake. Glad you were on the voice and made life fun.You will be missed greatly.wishing you all the love & happiness as you move to the next adventure. Reba will keep country music aliveLove Colleen from Michigan @blakeshelton #TheVoice bye Blake. Glad you were on the voice and made life fun. You will be missed greatly. ❤️😇 wishing you all the love & happiness as you move to the next adventure. Reba will keep country music alive Love Colleen from Michigan

Bobbi Anderson @IndianAngel13 @blakeshelton 🦋🦋🦋 #TheVoice clever move having Reba come in your chair! I may watch cause I love her🦋🦋🦋 @blakeshelton #TheVoice clever move having Reba come in your chair! I may watch cause I love her 💖🦋🦋🦋

raˈkel @Onayemeh It hurts to see Blake leave though but Reba replacing him is a good one #TheVoice It hurts to see Blake leave though but Reba replacing him is a good one #TheVoice

Kelly B @KellyB42612687 @blakeshelton #TheVoice going to miss you Blake but I’m so happy Reba will be sitting in your seat!!! Makes you leaving a little softer . @blakeshelton #TheVoice going to miss you Blake but I’m so happy Reba will be sitting in your seat!!! Makes you leaving a little softer .

Charles McPherson @charliemc1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice REBA! Maybe the only person that could take your place… the show definitely will last a few more years with Reba. 🤔 Kelly and Reba, now there’s a show. @blakeshelton #TheVoice REBA! Maybe the only person that could take your place… the show definitely will last a few more years with Reba. 🤔 Kelly and Reba, now there’s a show.

Amanda Grant @AmandaG74924131 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

Blake you couldn’t have been replaced by any one better than Reba!! I am so happy…. Blake you couldn’t have been replaced by any one better than Reba!! I am so happy…. @blakeshelton #TheVoice Blake you couldn’t have been replaced by any one better than Reba!! I am so happy….

Reba McEntire will represent country music on The Voice

In an interview with People, McEntire mentioned that she is going to “represent country music” on the show, just like Blake Shelton. She added that she is going to work hard to make him proud. Speaking about Blake’s wife Gwen also being a part of the judges' panel, Reba said:

"I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there. Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that."

She also praised coached Niall and John by saying that they are “funny and clever, and always have so many smart things to say.” Reba performed her hit song Fancy after the big reveal.

The two-part finale of season 23 will air on the network next week on Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23 at 8 pm ET.

NBC is yet to announce when The Voice will return for its 24th season.

