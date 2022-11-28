Who is Lucía Peña? Meet the VIP server from Southern Hospitality season 1

Southern Hospitality is all set to premiere on Bravo on Monday, featuring a bunch of newcomers. One of the cast members is Lucía Peña, who is a VIP server at Leva Bonaparte’s nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge.

The spin-off to Southern Charm is about Leva and her restaurant staff. As she juggles work and family, the Bravo veteran finds a similarity with one of her employees, Lucía. Like Leva, Lucía is also the mother of a toddler son and works hard to balance family and profession.

Lucía has a two-year-old son, Lucas, who is set to turn three this December. On Southern Hospitality, she will be seen serving guests, especially VIPs.

Lucía Peña hails from New York

Lucía Peña is not a Southern belle as she was raised in New York. The VIP server moved to Charleston for her career and family.

She spends time with her son during the day and works during the night at the Republic Garden & Lounge. With age, she brings wisdom to the group but also does not shy away from having fun with her co-workers.

Going by her Instagram bio, she is Afro-Latina, who is also associated with a clothing brand named LuLu Lemon. Plus, she is part of a sorority called Omega Phi Beta, which serves and educates people of diverse backgrounds. Her Instagram also portrays her as a dog-lover, fitness enthusiast, fun-loving, and adventurous girl who likes to get clicked.

According to her bio on Bravo’s site, Lucía’s love life will be part of Southern Hospitality’s storyline. She will try to give her son’s father another chance, but only time will tell whether the two will work things out between them.

Lucía’s bio reads:

“New York native Lucía Peña/VIP Server spends her days raising her two-year-old son and nights working at Republic. The younger staff loves that while Lucía is a few years wiser and more experienced, she still parties with them. Refusing to initially settle for a mediocre relationship with her 2-year-old son’s father and finally having agreed to give it another shot, she soon realizes that skeletons from the past might make it impossible for them to be together.”

Amid her personal drama, she will be seen finding comfort in her work family on Southern Hospitality.

Who are the cast members of Southern Hospitality?

Lucía is the VIP server on Southern Hospitality, along with Emmy Sharrett. The remaining cast members include Leva Bonaparte, Maddi Reese, Bradley Carter, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Grace Lilly, and Mikel Simmons.

The official description of Southern Hospitality reads:

“For Leva’s team – a fiery group of best friends driven by their work hard/play hard mentality – working at Republic is the gold standard. They’re forced to compete for prime positions and the best tips the city’s nightlife has to offer. Leva sets the bar high, but she treats them like family, guiding this crew of young, passionate singles through love, conflict, makeups, breakups and everything in between.”

It continues:

“As the matriarch of Republic, Leva finds herself with a full plate as she strives to be the voice of reason with her unpredictable staff, but never afraid to make tough decisions that could change the dynamic of this close-knit group. While the staff balances their personal lives with work responsibilities, the stakes have never been higher for Leva who preps for Charleston’s biggest summer in recent memory.”

The first episode will air on November 28, 2022, at 9:00 PM on Bravo. Viewers can also watch it later on Peacock or on the network’s website.

Southern Hospitality airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo.

