Who is Bradley Carter? Southern Hospitality cast member desires to run his own wellness training company

Bravo's Southern Hospitality revolves around Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte. The brand-new reality TV series is all set to premiere in less than a couple of days. During BravoCon, which took place in October 2022, the trailer for the series was released. Ever since the sneak peek, viewers have been vying for the show's release.

The series will undoubtedly feature surplus drama as Southern Hospitality cast members try to manage their personal problems and relationships. Amongst the cast members is Bradley Carter.

Bradley graduated from Citadel Military College on a football scholarship and spent around two years training to get into shape. He aims to establish his own personal training company.

The official synopsis for Southern Hospitality reads:

"The series follows Southern Charm resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom."

With little to no time left for Southern Hospitality to premiere, here's all you need to know about Bradley Carter before the pilot episode airs on Bravo.

Bradley Carter from Southern Hospitality works in Republic as a VIP host

Bradley currently resides in Citadel, SC, and according to his Bravo bio,

"Bradley works at Republic as a VIP host, where he makes most of his money and meets most of his dates. He isn’t afraid to use his looks to gain clients, meet girls or bring customers into Republic."

The Southern Hospitality star has two Instagram accounts, for personal and professional endeavors, respectively. His personal account has over 3900 followers. He also has labeled highlights that feature his fitness posts and travels. Bradley also uploads a lot of posts with his friends and from his workouts. Considering his Instagram posts, it's also evident that he is a pet lover.

When it comes to his professional Instagram account, he has close to eight followers. In his bio, he mentioned being a personal trainer and wellness coach. He has highlights that feature his clients and more workout inspiration. His personal page is called Body by Brad, which features pictures and videos from his workouts and motivational videos.

Apart from his workspot at Republic, Bradley also has other jobs. He was born and raised in the south in a suburb called Blythewood in South Carolina. During his time at Citadel Military College, he studied business administration in UG. Although he hasn't opened up much about his dating life on social media, Bradley meets most of his dates while working.

Apart from Bradley Carter, Southern Hospitality will showcase the debuts of more cast members, including Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Will Kulp, Mikel Simmons, Emmy Sharrett, Grace Lilly, TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, and Lucía Peña.

The series will feature cast members working in Leva's restaurant. While working, the cast members will also have to navigate through relationship problems, conversations, and much more.

Southern Hospitality will premiere on Bravo on November 28, Monday night at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

