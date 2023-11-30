Who is Gayle King? What we know so far about Charles Barkley's CNN show co-host

Charles Barkley and Gayle King are the co-hosts for the CNN show "King Charles" airing every Wednesday until the first quarter of 2024. Barkley is a Hall of Fame basketball player who turned into one of the most successful sports analysts in the past 20 years, but who is Gayle King?

King is a journalist for CBS News and has been active on television since 1981. She's a product of the University of Maryland, College Park, finishing with a degree in psychology.

The 68-year-old TV personality started her career at WJZ-TV in Baltimore before moving to other local networks in Washington, D.C., Kansas City and Connecticut. Her career took off when she began working as a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Gayle King started working for CBS in 2011 and has been with the network ever since. She's one of the co-hosts of "CBS Mornings" with Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil and Vladimir Duthiers.

Oprah Winfrey considers King a mother and sister figure, and one of her closest confidants in the industry. King was married to lawyer William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993 and have two children together, a daughter, Kirby, and a son, William Jr.

What did Gayle King say about working with Charles Barkley on live TV?

In an interview with Deadline in April, Gayle King commented on what she liked about the prospect of working with Charles Barkley for CNN. King loves Barkley's personality, and with the show being live, anything can happen.

"What I think is so great for the both of us is that it's live TV," King said. "To me, live TV is like working without a net. So whatever happens, happens. I like that."

"King Charles" will air on CNN every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. EST until the first quarter of 2024. It's a limited series that will talk about recent news and stories, with remote special guests engaging in "authentic conversations."

