Does Charles Barkley have a CNN show? Closer look at Hall of Famer's latest TV project

Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining celebrities on television, and his work on "Inside the NBA" as an analyst has been universally praised. Barkley is a four-time Sports Emmy Award winner for his work on TNT, but does Charles Barkley have a CNN show?

Yes, Barkley has a limited series on CNN with CBS News personality Gayle King called "King Charles." The show debuted on Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET and is scheduled to air every Wednesday until the first quarter of 2024.

"'King Charles,' an hourly talk show features the dynamic Gayle King and Charles Barkley engaging each other, their guests and their audience in freewheeling and authentic conversations centered around the week's most interesting stories, moments and cultural themes," a press release for the show read.

One of the main reasons why "King Charles" is on a limited run is due to Barkley and Gayle King's busy schedules. The NBA playoffs start in April, and Barkley is expected to cover it for TNT until May.

Meanwhile, King is expected to cover the 2024 Presidential election for CBS News. The show will also feature remote guests who will engage with the hosts for an hour-long conversation.

Charles Barkley to work for ESPN in a rare crossover NBA show

Charles Barkley and the rest of the "Inside the NBA" crew will be making a rare appearance on ESPN as part of a crossover event with TNT. The two networks will cover the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The first semifinal game will be called by ESPN's Mike Breen and Doris Burke, with TNT's Reggie Miller. The second will have TNT's Kevin Harlan and Candace Parker partner with ESPN's Doc Rivers.

ESPN's "NBA Countdown" which features Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews, Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Wilbon and Bob Myers will get additional star power for their pregame coverage.

The "Inside the NBA" crew of Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson will be joining them in a rare must-watch show.

