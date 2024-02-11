Kristin Juszczyk's official Super Bowl puffer vest crashes website as bids touch $74,501

In the last couple of months, Kristin Juszczyk's custom designs have catapulted the NFL world. Recently, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk partnered with the league and is now officially licensed to create league apparel.

Her first collaboration with the NFL was a custom puffer vest for Super Bowl LVIII that was put up for auction. The proceeds of the auction will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Kristin Juszczyk's mother, who lost her battle with breast cancer a few years ago.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As soon as the auction went live last week, NFL fans flocked to the website to place their bid in hopes of winning the custom Super Bowl 58 puffer vest. On Saturday night, Juszczyk shared an update on her Instagram stories, indicating that the auction was almost over and the bid had reached $74,501.

Kristin Juszczyk's custom Super Bowl vest garnered so much attention that it crashed the website.

Later, she updated again and said that the website had crashed with just ten minutes remaining and she didn't know how to fix it. There weren't any further updates on the auction.

Kristin Juszczyk took a chance at sending a jacket to Brittany Mahomes for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024, in a long, red puffer jacket customized with Travis Kelce's name and jersey number. It was the perfect jacket to keep the singer warm for a game that was below zero at kickoff. As the video of Swift walking into the stadium went viral, so did the designer of the jacket, Kristin Juszczyk.

Her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, quickly responded to social media posts to ensure everyone knew his wife was the designer. It turns out, it all started on a whim.

Kristin made a jacket for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Moreover, she asked Brittany for a favor to give another custom jacket designed by her to Taylor Swift, and she did.

Just before she shipped the jackets to Kansas City, Brittany Mahomes sent her a text and asked for a video of Taylor Swift's jacket, likely to pass on. She recently recounted the moment on NBC's "Today" show.

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?' And I was like, 'Wait, is there a possibility the guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we’re wearing it. It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible," Kristin said.

Expand Tweet

She created unique designs for Simone Biles and actor Taylor Lautner too. In terms of Super Bowl LVIII, she will not create a custom item for Mahomes or Swift because she will be rooting for her husband's 49ers, who will be playing against the Chiefs.