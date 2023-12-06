Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has made the sports and pop culture headlines for most of the season. Swift was named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" for her global impact. In her feature with the magazine, the singer spoke about her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and their support for one another.

When Swift was asked how she influenced Swifties to watch NFL games, she shared her experience at games.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Swift has attended five Kansas City Chiefs games this season: three at Arrowhead Stadium, one at MetLife Stadium and the most recent at Lambeau Field.

Taylor Swift said that she and Travis Kelce 'show up' for each other

Taylor Swift has been attending Kansas City Chiefs games, and Travis Kelce recently attended her tour stop in Argentina. While speaking with TIME Magazine, Swift discussed her relationship with Kelce.

“When you say a relationship is public," Swift said. "that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

She said that she and Kelce support each other and their career endeavors.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of it if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

With the singer's extended time off in the next two months, she will be sure to make more appearances to support Kelce and the Chiefs.