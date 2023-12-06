Taylor Swift boards $40,000,000 private jet, leaves Travis Kelce's Kansas City home, returns to New York after Chiefs' loss to Packers

Pop icon Taylor Swift was in attendance during the Kansas City Chiefs' trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday. On Sunday, she flew to Wisconsin along with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the team.

Swift last attended a game in October before heading to South America for her Eras Tour. She stuck around for the entire game, which the Chiefs lost 27-19. She spent Monday in Kansas City with Kelce before taking off to New York on Tuesday morning.

Swift had reportedly spent the entire week with the Chiefs tight end after returning from South America.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs vs Packers

Her sudden exit from Kansas City on her private jet worth $40 million on Kelce's day off is likely due to her nomination for TIME Magazine's Person of the Year.

The pop icon has been nominated alongside Russian President Vladamir Putin, English monarch King Charles III, and Barbie. Her scheduled appearance on the Today Show also reportedly played a part in her trip to New York.

Taylor Swift's good luck charm ends for Travis Kelce and Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes (center) and Taylor Swift (right) watch Chiefs vs Packers

Taylor Swift's return to the stands did not bring any luck to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers put on a clinical display to beat Patrick Mahomes and Co. 27-19.

Love had an exceptional game, finishing with 267 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, and three touchdown passes. Mahomes had a timid outing by his lofty standards, finishing with only 210 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Kelce was the Chiefs' biggest threat in the passing game, hauling in four catches for 81 yards. Running back Isiah Pacheco was the star of the show for the Chiefs on offense, rushing for 110 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

The Packers improved to 6-6 and are now firmly in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. The Chiefs dropped to 8-4 and are third seed in the AFC, behind the 9-4 Miami Dolphins and 9-4 Baltimore Ravens.

The loss also ended the Chiefs' undefeated streak with Taylor Swift in attendance. The pop star had attended four games before Sunday's trip to Wisconsin and had seen the Chiefs win all four.

Her return to the stands did not help Mahomes, Kelce, and the team, who are now 2-3 in their last five games.