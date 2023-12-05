Taylor Swift's Brittany Mahomes-esque red coat complete with $30,000 Cartier draws Elmo's attention

Taylor Swift has been an avid supporter of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and has attended several games this season. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes, appears to be the 12-time Grammy winner's new best friend.

Both have seen each other in a suite of games, including Kansas City's game against Green Bay on SNF in Week 14. Swift wore a bright red long coat to the game. One person loved the jacket more than some fans. Elmo of Sesame Street fame took to Twitter (X) to compliment her on the look:

While the jacket is enough to stand out, Swift also donned a Cartier necklace worth $30K at Lambeau Field. She also attended the game with Brittany and Lyndsay Bell, the wives of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

Taylor Swift (l), Brittany Mahomes (c), and Lyndsay Bell. Credit: Brittany Mahomes (IG)

It is not the first time that Swift, Mahomes, and Bell have hung out. Last month, all three spent time at Swift's apartment in New York City while the Chiefs were in Germany. Paige Buechele, the wife of backup quarterback Shane Buechele, was also in attendance at the event.

Brittany Mahomes all but solidified her friendship with the Bad Blood singer, as she had a girls' night with Swift's friends in New York City in November. Those in attendance were singer/actress Selena Gomez, actress Sophie Turner, and models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

The girls' night included Swift and Mahomes. Credit: Elle

Swift even sent Mahomes a gift package in October, most notably a cardigan with 1989 stitched in. Swift's 2014 album 1989 was transformed into Taylor's Version this year.

Some of the singer's fans, known as Swifties, have questioned her friendship with Brittany. However, both are getting along on all accounts.

Did the Chiefs win with Taylor Swift in attendance at Lambeau?

Before the Chiefs matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the team was 4-0 when Taylor Swift attended the games. However, a loss can be added as Kansas City (8-4) suffered their second loss in three games, losing to Green Bay by a 27-19 score, despite the pop star's attendance.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 210 yards and a touchdown, while Kelce caught four passes for 81 yards. We will have to wait and see if Swift shows up next week as the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in Arrowhead Stadium.