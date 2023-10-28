Taylor Swift sends Brittany Mahomes some love, gifts Patrick Mahomes' wife $70 limited-edition cardigan

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have been developing a budding friendship as Swift has been in attendance at many Chiefs games this season. The pop superstar has been seen with Brittany in the suite on several occasions enjoying the game. It seems that Swift has enjoyed her company as well, which was evident when she sent a lovely gift to Mahomes this week.

Mahomes shared the gift via her Instagram story. Swift sent her a limited edition cardigan with "1989" stitched in, as an ode to her "1989 (Taylor's Edition)" album.

Swift also attached a partially visible note that read:

"As I re-release and reclaim my beloved 1989 album, I wanted to send..."

Swift's gift posted by Brittany Mahomes on her IG story

The pair have been close as of late as Swift has been there to support All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has caught plenty of passes in his career from Brittany's husband, two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Taylor and Brittany were seen doing a handshake that went viral. The handshake entered the wrestling world as WWE superstars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory did it.

Swift and Mahomes were also seen spending time together earlier this month in New York City. They were joined by Swift's friends, actresses Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. This was ahead of the Chiefs' Week 4 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

How did Kelce and Mahomes play when Taylor Swift and Brittany attended in Week 7?

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

In that Week 7 game, Kelce went off with 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Chargers. Mahomes also had a great game with 424 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

It seems that Taylor Swift is the good luck charm as the Chiefs are undefeated when she's in attendance.

All things considered, it seems that Travis and Patrick aren't the only duo connected to the franchise. We'll see if Taylor and Brittany be in attendance for the Chiefs' Week 8 road game against the Denver Broncos.