Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes and close association with the Mahomes family has landed the singer in trouble with Swifties themselves.

In a viral thread breaking down Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson's sexual battery case, Swifties have raised alarming concern over the matter, expressing disappointment in their favorite singer's decision to hang out and make friends with an alleged sexual assaulter.

Many labeled it as a 'positive PR' stunt, which is well placed before Jackson's case trial next year.

A few revealed that they don't think Taylor will actually take any action, making sure to convey their frustration.

Some users, however, were urging TS to acknowledge the situation:

One user accused most people for turning an eye to the situation:

One user stated that while people might accuse them of not being 'real Swifties', the case has to be acknowledged:

"People might get pi*sed and call others “not real Swifties” because of this but is extremely important".

Another fan, also including Travis Kelce in the conversation, added:

"It’s embarrassing at this point. Tree & Taylor clearly see what’s going on & nothing gets addressed. It’s giving 'we don’t give a fuck'".

Another fan believed Taylor Swift would want them to support the victim, writing:

"ALWAYS believe the victim. our love for taylor has to come second to this. if taylor knew, she would want us to support the victim too".

Though Taylor Swift does seem to have created a special bond with Brittany Mahomes, she has publicly interacted with Jackson Mahomes only in the VIP box.

Brittany Mahomes has been called out for supporting her brother-in-law, even asking people accusing him to just 'shut up'.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Jackson Mahomes sexual assault case: Initial case, arrest and trial date

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February, Mahomes was accused of allegedly forcibly grabbing and kissing a woman. Kansas City restaurant owner Aspen Vaugh revealed details of the incident, stating that Jackson also pushed a 19-year-old waiter in the process.

A video seemingly capturing the incident was also shared:

Of course, Jackson's lawyers denied the case, stating that a small video clip cannot be helpful to completely gauge the situation.

However, as the investigation continued to take place, Jackson Mahomes was arrested three months later, on May 3, 2023, and he was held with a $100,000 bond. While Jackson has appeared in court before, his preliminary hearing has now been postponed to January 2024. The original date, set in August, was already shifted to October 2023.

Furthermore, Vaugh has also had to shut down her restaurant due to the pressure. Speaking to the Kansas City Star, she added:

“It’s hard to own a company and go through everything that we’ve gone through. We were so close to making it, and then this whole thing happened.”

As of now, there is no statement from Jackson or Patrick Mahomes on the matter. Jackson is slowly returning to social media after the arrest.

That being said, one can also expect Taylor and Jackson to hang out again this season, probably at another Chiefs game.