"Shouldn’t he be in jail?" - Jackson Mahomes' Chiefs gameday appearance amid ongoing sexual battery case leaves fans worrying for team's image

Jackson Mahomes, relatively less active on social media presently, is back with content as the NFL 2023 season begins.

Always there to cheer on Patrick Mahomes, Jackson seems to be back on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs opening game against the Detroit Lions. Apart from the usual on-field content, a Jackson and Brittany photo is a must from a Chiefs home game.

Having grown close over the years, Brittany and Jackson always seem to attend the games together.

Fans, however, weren't too thrilled with Jackson being back. While some continue to troll and hate the TikTok star, many consider him bad for the Chiefs' and Patrick Mahomes' image. They connected the same to Jackson's sexual battery case, which is currently ongoing.

Despite no verdict being passed, one Reddit user wondered if his presence would actually affect the team:

"I understand innocent until proven guilty, but this is a really bad look for the Chiefs. This clown should have never been allowed on the field in the first place, but especially not now while he is facing very serious charges".

Many others agreed, some confident that Jackson should indeed be in jail.

Some of the hate, of course, extended to Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes. Always present at games and events, users continued to call out the family, along with their dressing sense and lack of awareness.

(Image credit: Brittany and Jackson Mahomes’ Instagram stories from the KC Chiefs opener)

Jackson Mahomes' case hearing postponed until October

Jackson has been under the spotlight ever since his sexual assault accusations earlier this year.

According to the 41-year-old KC restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn, Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissed her. She even shared some footage online. However, since the judge got COVID-19, the hearing was moved to October 24.

The preliminary will be crucial to the case, ensuring that the case outline is finalized while the court also listens to witnesses. However, Vaughn has also had to close down her restaurant due to the trolls and death threats made.

An employee, while speaking to the Kansas City Star, said:

“It’s hard to own a company and go through everything that we’ve gone through. We were so close to making it, and then this whole thing happened.”

There's no saying if the restaurant will open again after the case.