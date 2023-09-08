IN PHOTOS: Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes share snaps from Chiefs’ season opener vs. Lions

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes have their fair share of haters. Patrick Mahomes’ brother more and more became a public enemy after his alleged sexual battery acts against the owner of the now-closed Aspen’s Restaurant in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Brittany’s opinions and antics have annoyed individuals like sports commentator Dan Dakich, who compared him to Meghan Markle. Despite the negativity they receive, they carry on with life as they were in attendance during the 2023 NFL season’s opening game.

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes are part of the massive Arrowhead Stadium crowd

Brittany Mahomes shared via Instagram a selfie from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. She also shared some pre-game snapshots, including the Chiefs’ unveiling of their championship banner for winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Jackson Mahomes also shared a selfie and a photo with Patrick Mahomes’ wife from the sidelines. The Kansas City Chiefs are battling the Detroit Lions in the kickoff for the NFL’s 104th season.

(Image credit: Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram stories)

(Image credit: Brittany and Jackson Mahomes’ Instagram stories)

Brittany and Jackson Mahomes appeared in the Netflix sports documentary “Quarterback.” The reality series showed Brittany's reactions during Chiefs games, especially when Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury.

She is also a lucky charm when they kiss before every home game as part of the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s pre-game routine. However, Brittany is more than just Patrick Mahomes’ wife; she is also a licensed physical fitness trainer.

She also had professional European football experience in Iceland and is now a co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League team, Kansas City Current. The Mahomes couple has been together since high school and married last year.

Since then, they’ve had two children: Sterling and Patrick “Bronze” III. They’ve also transferred to a massive residential mansion in Cass County, Missouri, with a golf hole and a personalized football field.

Front Office Sports also reported that their eight-acre complex has a private pond, a swimming pool, and a soccer net.

Jackson Mahomes is still dealing with legal battles

As Brittany Mahomes reacted to Patrick Mahomes’ injury in the “Quarterback” documentary, Jackson Mahomes was often in the frame but silent.

The two-time Super Bowl champion’s younger brother is dealing with sexual battery charges after allegedly forcibly kissing the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lodge. He is facing another aggravated battery for pushing away a restaurant crew who wanted to enter the room where the alleged incident happened.

Before this incident, Brittany Mahomes’ brother-in-law was involved in another controversy at the Kansas City cocktail bar SoT. While he posted his so called awful experience there, the bar’s owners responded via social media, to the delight of netizens.